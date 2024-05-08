Sports on TV for Thursday, May 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton

4:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Noon

NBATV — US Monastir vs. APR, Diamniadio, Senegal

3 p.m.

NBATV — AS Douanes vs. Rivers Hoopers, Senegal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Auburn, Ala.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Stanford, Calif.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Auburn, Ala.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Stanford, Calif.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Auburn, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Stanford, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Auburn, Ala.

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Washington, Quarterfinal, Stanford, Calif.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, First Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Minnesota OR Arizona at Cincinnati

5 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at NY Yankees

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 3 (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2 (BetCast)

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Eliminations – Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AS Roma at Bayer Leverkusen, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.