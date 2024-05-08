Sports on TV for Thursday, May 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton
4:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
Noon
NBATV — US Monastir vs. APR, Diamniadio, Senegal
3 p.m.
NBATV — AS Douanes vs. Rivers Hoopers, Senegal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Auburn, Ala.
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Stanford, Calif.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Auburn, Ala.
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Stanford, Calif.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Auburn, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Stanford, Calif.
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Auburn, Ala.
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Washington, Quarterfinal, Stanford, Calif.
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, First Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Minnesota OR Arizona at Cincinnati
5 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at NY Yankees
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 3 (BetCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2 (BetCast)
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Eliminations – Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AS Roma at Bayer Leverkusen, Semifinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
_____
