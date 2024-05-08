UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 6 0 0 1.000 171 89 Michigan 4…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 6 0 0 1.000 171 89 Michigan 4 2 0 .667 137 120 Memphis 1 5 0 .167 107 171 Houston 1 5 0 .167 84 138

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 5 1 0 .833 173 103 San Antonio 4 2 0 .667 127 104 DC 3 3 0 .500 112 150 Arlington 0 6 0 .000 117 153

Sunday, May 5

Michigan 28, Arlington 27

DC 18, San Antonio 12

Wednesday, May 8

No games scheduled.

Saturday, May 11

Memphis at Arlington, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Michigan at DC, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Memphis at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Houston at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Arlington at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

