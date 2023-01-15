BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Rider wins 70-67 against Iona

Rider wins 70-67 against Iona

The Associated Press

January 15, 2023, 4:32 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 22 points in Rider’s 70-67 victory over Iona on Sunday.

Murray added six rebounds for the Broncs (7-9, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James added 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Adetokunbo Bakare recorded nine points and finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

The Gaels (12-6, 5-2) were led by Nelly Junior Joseph, who posted 18 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Iona also got 16 points from Daniss Jenkins. Berrick JeanLouis also put up 13 points, nine assists, two steals and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Friday. Rider hosts Niagara and Iona travels to play Manhattan.

