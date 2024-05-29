Seattle visits Indiana after Clark’s 30-point game

Seattle Storm (3-3, 0-2 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-7, 0-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (3-3, 0-2 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-7, 0-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Seattle Storm after Caitlin Clark scored 30 points in the Indiana Fever’s 88-82 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Indiana went 13-27 overall with a 6-14 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fever allowed opponents to score 85.1 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Seattle went 11-29 overall with a 7-13 record on the road a season ago. The Storm averaged 78.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.5 last season.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.