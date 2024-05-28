DC police release bodycam footage of police shooting that left man with a knife injured

D.C. police have released body camera footage of shooting that left a man suspected of having a mental health episode earlier this month injured.

The shooting happened May 18, when police responded to calls at Virginia Avenue and 24th Street NW for a man, later identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Jefferson, who was deemed an immediate danger to himself and others by a responder from the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health.

Johnson was armed with a knife and when officers attempted to handcuff and detain him, he pulled the knife out of his pocket and stabbed an officer, police said in a news release.

“Don’t touch me,” Jefferson repeated several times as two officers each took hold of one of his arms.

“Get your hands off me,” he can be heard saying in the video, as a D.C. police sergeant told the officers to “hold him tight.”

Content advisory: The following video depicts violence that some may find disturbing.

Jefferson slipped the grasp of one of the officers, pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed an officer, police said. The sergeant used his taser on Jefferson to no apparent effect. Then, as police said the man ran from officers, the sergeant fired nine shots from his service weapon.

Jefferson was shot in the hand and grazed on his thigh. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer who was stabbed was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers recovered the suspect’s knife at the scene.

Jefferson is charged with four counts of assault on a police officer.

The officers involved remain on administrative leave as the shooting is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

