Stewart leads New York against Phoenix after 20-point game

Phoenix Mercury (3-3, 1-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (4-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (3-3, 1-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (4-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -13.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Breanna Stewart scored 20 points in the New York Liberty’s 84-67 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

New York finished 32-8 overall with a 15-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Liberty averaged 89.2 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

Phoenix went 1-19 on the road and 9-31 overall last season. The Mercury averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 20.0 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.