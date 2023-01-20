UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » Perry, North Texas Mean…

Perry, North Texas Mean Green square off against the UAB Blazers

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Texas Mean Green (15-5, 6-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (13-6, 4-4 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit Jordan Walker and the UAB Blazers in C-USA action.

The Blazers have gone 10-1 in home games. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 39.1 points in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 7.1.

The Mean Green are 6-3 against C-USA opponents. North Texas averages 62.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Blazers and Mean Green match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 42.0% and averaging 23.8 points for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Perry is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up