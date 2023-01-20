Perry, North Texas Mean Green square off against the UAB Blazers

North Texas Mean Green (15-5, 6-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (13-6, 4-4 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (15-5, 6-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (13-6, 4-4 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit Jordan Walker and the UAB Blazers in C-USA action.

The Blazers have gone 10-1 in home games. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 39.1 points in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 7.1.

The Mean Green are 6-3 against C-USA opponents. North Texas averages 62.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Blazers and Mean Green match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 42.0% and averaging 23.8 points for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Perry is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.