Mayo scores 31 as South Dakota State beats Omaha 84-61

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — (AP) — Zeke Mayo’s 31 points led South Dakota State over Omaha 84-61 on Thursday night.…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — (AP) — Zeke Mayo’s 31 points led South Dakota State over Omaha 84-61 on Thursday night.

Mayo also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Jackrabbits (10-9, 5-2 Summit League). Alex Arians scored 16 points, going 5 of 7 (4 for 5 from distance). William Kyle III shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Mavericks (7-13, 3-5) were led in scoring by Frankie Fidler, who finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Marquel Sutton added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Omaha. JJ White also had 12 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota State hosts Denver while Omaha visits South Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.