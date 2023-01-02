Lehigh hosts Lynch-Daniels and Colgate

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-7, 0-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-7, 0-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 24 points in Colgate’s 101-67 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Tan averaging 2.1.

The Raiders are 1-0 against conference opponents. Colgate leads the Patriot with 18.1 assists. Tucker Richardson leads the Raiders with 4.9.

The Mountain Hawks and Raiders square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Mountain Hawks. Evan Taylor is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Richardson is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

