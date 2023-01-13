Kelly, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to host Burton and the Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-5 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on Pittsburgh in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-2 in home games. Georgia Tech scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks third in the ACC with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 6.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 14.4 points. Dabbo Coleman is shooting 40.2% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Jamarius Burton is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

