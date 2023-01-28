BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 65, Galva 28 Algonquin (Jacobs) 66, McHenry 58 Antioch 60, North Chicago 40 Argo 69, Oak…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 65, Galva 28

Algonquin (Jacobs) 66, McHenry 58

Antioch 60, North Chicago 40

Argo 69, Oak Forest 57

Arthur Christian 70, Urbana University 32

Auburn 41, Athens 35

Aurora (East) 61, Glenbard South 57

Aurora Christian 57, St. Francis 46

BHRA 64, Hoopeston 50

BISC 57, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 52

Bartlett 65, Elgin 35

Batavia 46, Lake Park 44

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 63, Willowbrook 53

Bloomington 69, Champaign Central 56

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Champaign St. Thomas More 55

Bloomington Christian 76, Champaign Judah Christian 38

Bogan 68, Hubbard 56

Bolingbrook 83, Sandburg 46

Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Andrew 48

Breese Central 47, Roxana 32

Breese Mater Dei 50, Teutopolis 46

Bremen 67, Oak Lawn Richards 59

Brother Rice 62, St. Ignatius 61

Burlington Central 70, Crystal Lake Central 55

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 56, Brimfield 53

Camp Point Central 61, West Hancock 48

Carbondale 58, Marion 47

Carmel 23, Niles Notre Dame 19

Carrier Mills 50, Galatia 46

Carterville 61, Anna-Jonesboro 40

Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Gilman Iroquois West 38

Centralia 67, Cahokia 47

Centralia Christ Our Rock 84, Woodlawn 36

Charleston 67, Taylorville 36

Chatham Glenwood 55, Jacksonville 42

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 52, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 50

Chicago King 25, DuSable 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 60, Fenwick 49

Chicago Washington 54, Tilden 50

Chicago-University 60, Chicago (Jones) 43

Chrisman 73, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 63, Homeschool Resource Center 58

Clemente 68, Chicago Roosevelt 58

Cobden 55, Joppa-Maple Grove 41

Collins Academy 59, Lake View 58

Collinsville 71, Belleville West 60

Columbia 72, Salem 37

Crete-Monee 54, Thornridge 48

De La Salle 79, Yorkville Christian 53

Decatur MacArthur 62, Rochester 46

Deerfield 55, Niles North 53

Downers North 78, OPRF 46

Earlville 73, DePue 42

East Peoria 73, Dunlap 65

East St. Louis 67, Alton 51

Edwardsville 41, O’Fallon 39

Eldorado 59, Hamilton County 36

Elgin Academy 82, Morgan Park Academy 39

Evanston Township 64, Glenbrook North 58

Fairbury Prairie Central 45, Tolono Unity 36

Farmington 57, West Prairie 37

Fieldcrest 49, Colfax Ridgeview 42

Forreston 55, Milledgeville 50

Francis Parker 68, Latin 46

Freeburg 57, East Alton-Wood River 49

Freeport (Aquin) 54, Orangeville 49

Galena 43, Stockton 28

Glenbard East 54, West Chicago 52

Glenbard West 72, Proviso West 54

Grayslake Central 56, Grant 33

Grayslake North 68, Wauconda 63

Greenville 58, Piasa Southwestern 44

Griggsville-Perry 54, Beardstown 39

Hampshire 61, Dundee-Crown 57

Hartsburg-Emden 60, Buffalo Tri-City 58

Harvest Christian Academy 56, Rockford Christian Life 41

Herrin 60, Benton 52

Heyworth 50, Fisher 46

Highland 41, Jerseyville Jersey 40

Hillcrest 73, Evergreen Park 62

Hillsboro 82, Gillespie 53

Hinsdale Central 50, York 38

Hinsdale South 69, Downers South 52

Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lockport 46

Hononegah 77, Freeport 63

Hope Academy 52, IC Catholic 39

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 43, Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 35

Huntley 62, Cary-Grove 56

Illini Bluffs 67, Elmwood 37

Indian Creek 74, Leland 66

Jacksonville Routt 69, North Greene 31

Johnsburg 60, Harvard 43

Johnston City 58, Zeigler-Royalton 30

Kaneland 75, Ottawa 41

Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Aurora Central Catholic 43

Kankakee 56, Harvey Thornton 45

Kelvyn Park 59, Steinmetz 56

Kewanee 56, Monmouth-Roseville 54

L.F. Academy 66, North Shore Country Day 60

Lake Forest 56, Zion Benton 37

Lakes Community 82, Round Lake 32

Lanark Eastland 50, Amboy 40

Larkin 59, Bensenville (Fenton) 37

Lawrenceville 48, Casey-Westfield 46

LeRoy 67, El Paso-Gridley 55, OT

Lemont 69, Shepard 45

Lena-Winslow 31, Dakota 29, OT

Lewistown 45, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 40

Lexington 55, Tri-Valley 54

Libertyville 65, Waukegan 34

Lincoln 57, Mattoon 37

Lincoln Way West 65, Lincoln Way Central 60

Lincoln-Way East 60, Stagg 42

Litchfield 59, Carlinville 41

Loyola 39, DePaul College Prep 36

Macomb 59, Havana 24

Madison 85, Chicago Roosevelt 56

Maine East 87, Maine West 67

Manteno 49, Grant Park 46

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 57, Joliet Catholic 49

Marist 53, St. Viator 49

Mascoutah 49, Waterloo 41

Massac County 32, Murphysboro 28

Metamora 75, Canton 44

Mississippi Valley Christian 62, SIUE Charter 56

Moline 94, Rock Island 66

Morrison 71, Riverdale 50

Morton 44, Pekin 28

Mounds Meridian 73, Elverado 36

Mount Vernon 63, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Liberty 40

Mt. Zion 61, Mahomet-Seymour 40

Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Naperville Central 39

New Berlin 48, Illini Central 30

New Trier 64, Glenbrook South 51

Newark 57, Aurora Math-Science 43

Newton 40, Olney (Richland County) 37

Niles West 50, Maine South 45

Nokomis 55, Macon Meridian 41

Normal University 58, Eisenhower 41

Normal West 61, Peoria Notre Dame 50

Norris City (NCOE) 63, Hardin County 43

Northside Prep 44, Payton 27

Oak Lawn Community 84, Corliss 38

Orion 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37

Oswego 60, Minooka 47

Oswego East 62, Aurora (West Aurora) 53

Paris 50, Marshall 41

Pecatonica 68, Pearl City 39

Peoria (H.S.) 57, Normal Community 45

Peoria Christian 67, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45

Peoria Manual 59, Danville 50

Peotone 62, Momence 54

Petersburg PORTA 50, Maroa-Forsyth 37

Pinckneyville 60, Du Quoin 24

Plainfield East 56, Joliet Central 45

Polo 49, Ashton-Franklin Center 43

Pontiac 81, Coal City 50

Prairie Ridge 66, Crystal Lake South 53

Princeton 88, Hall 50

Providence 41, Montini 26

Quad Cities 64, Unity Christian 31

Quincy 57, Sterling 45

Rantoul 73, Illinois Valley Central 65

Red Bud 61, Trenton Wesclin 47

Red Hill 57, Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 47

Richmond-Burton 46, Woodstock 34

Richwoods 67, Champaign Centennial 51

River Forest Trinity 80, Gardner-South Wilmington 51

Riverside-Brookfield 78, Chicago Christian 56

Robinson 48, Mt. Carmel 46

Rock Island Alleman 57, Geneseo 44

Rockford Auburn 74, Rockford Boylan 65

Rockford Lutheran 77, Lisle 43

Rockridge 56, Sherrard 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Springfield Southeast 49

Scales Mound 65, Warren 44

Serena 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 56

Somonauk 67, Kirkland Hiawatha 55

South Beloit 66, Schaumburg Christian 20

South Elgin 64, Streamwood 26

Sparta 62, Carlyle 41

Springfield Calvary 72, Springfield Lutheran 59

Springfield Lanphier 60, Springfield 55

St. Bede 57, Mendota 42

St. Charles East 67, Glenbard North 54

St. Francis de Sales 53, Providence-St. Mel 46

St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Monticello 53

St. Laurence 53, Marmion 49

St. Patrick 82, Kennedy 45

Steeleville 56, New Athens 54

Sterling Newman 55, Bureau Valley 35

Stevenson 47, Mundelein 38

Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12

Taft def. Mather, forfeit

Thornwood 55, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50

Tinley Park 68, Thornton Fractional South 49

Tremont 77, Flanagan 70

Triad 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 31

Trico 49, Sesser-Valier 41

United Township High School 77, Galesburg 54

Vandalia 69, Staunton 34

Vernon Hills 58, Highland Park 51

Vienna 82, Christopher 53

Warren Township 55, Lake Zurich 54

Washington 52, Bartonville (Limestone) 49

Waubonsie Valley 64, Metea Valley 41

Wayne City 52, Edwards County 50

Westmont 68, Elmwood Park 42

Westville 47, Watseka (coop) 45

Wheaton Academy 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37

Wheaton North 52, St. Charles North 39

Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Geneva 24

Williamsville 64, Stanford Olympia 39

Woodstock North 73, Marengo 46

Yorkville 53, Plainfield North 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.