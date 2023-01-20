Florida International faces UTSA on 4-game losing streak

Florida International Panthers (8-11, 2-6 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8 C-USA) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida International Panthers (8-11, 2-6 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8 C-USA)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a win over UTSA.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-6 at home. UTSA ranks seventh in C-USA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Germany averaging 5.5.

The Panthers have gone 2-6 against C-USA opponents. Florida International is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Denver Jones is averaging 18.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.9 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

