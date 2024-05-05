Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Brad Stuver’s 7 saves help Austin play Whitecaps to 0-0 tie

The Associated Press

May 5, 2024, 1:00 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brad Stuver had seven saves to help Austin FC to a 0-0 tie with Vancouver on Saturday night in a game largely controlled by the Whitecaps.

Vancouver (5-2-3) had 62% possession and outshot Austin 22-4, including 7-1 on target, with Austin’s lone shot on goal coming when Yohei Takaoka stopped Diego Rubio’s attempt in the 10th minute.

Austin (4-3-4) has just one loss (and four wins) in its last six matches after a five-game winless streak to open the season.

Fafà Picault had five shots, three on target, and created multiple other scoring opportunities for Vancouver but couldn’t find the back of the net.

