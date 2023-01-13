Dixon and Villanova host Butler

Villanova Wildcats (8-9, 2-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-8, 2-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Villanova Wildcats (8-9, 2-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-8, 2-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the Butler Bulldogs after Eric Dixon scored 22 points in Villanova’s 75-65 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in home games. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 34.2% from downtown, led by Simas Lukosius shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in Big East play. Villanova is ninth in the Big East scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Caleb Daniels is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 16.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.2% over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

