Colorado State faces UNLV, aims to end 3-game slide

UNLV Rebels (14-7, 3-6 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-12, 2-7 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNLV Rebels (14-7, 3-6 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-12, 2-7 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks to stop its three-game slide when the Rams play UNLV.

The Rams have gone 7-4 at home. Colorado State scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Rebels are 3-6 in MWC play. UNLV scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 18.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Elijah Harkless is averaging 17 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

