Christon leads Grambling against Mississippi Valley State after 25-point game

Grambling Tigers (10-7, 3-2 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-18, 1-5 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Cameron Christon scored 25 points in Grambling’s 81-73 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils are 2-1 in home games. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 3-2 in SWAC play. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 5.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Christon is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

