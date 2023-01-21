Campbell and No. 5 UCLA host No. 11 Arizona

UCLA Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UCLA visits the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats after Tyger Campbell scored 22 points in UCLA’s 74-62 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 at home. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 9.4.

The Bruins are 8-0 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA ranks third in the Pac-12 scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 9.5.

The Wildcats and Bruins meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Ramey averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Tubelis is averaging 20.2 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jaquez is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.