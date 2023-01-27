Binghamton hosts Pride and Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-12, 4-3 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-12, 4-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Charles Pride scored 27 points in Bryant’s 98-79 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bearcats are 5-5 in home games. Binghamton has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 against America East opponents. Bryant is the America East leader with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is shooting 46.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Pride is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

