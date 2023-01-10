Ball State Cardinals play the Ohio Bobcats, aim for 8th straight win

Ball State Cardinals (11-4, 2-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-7, 0-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ball State Cardinals (11-4, 2-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-7, 0-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State is looking to prolong its seven-game win streak with a victory over Ohio.

The Bobcats have gone 6-0 at home. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Wilson averaging 6.6.

The Cardinals are 2-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks second in the MAC shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats and Cardinals face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bobcats. Wilson is averaging 12.4 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Jarron Coleman is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 assists. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

