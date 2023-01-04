Baldwin and the VCU Rams take on conference foe Duquesne

VCU Rams (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-4, 1-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne…

VCU Rams (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-4, 1-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -1.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Duquesne in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Dukes are 10-2 on their home court. Duquesne has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Dukes and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 11.7 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13 points, 6.6 assists and 2.9 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

