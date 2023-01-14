Adams leads No. 2 Kansas against No. 14 Iowa State after 22-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas plays the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones after KJ Adams scored 22 points in Kansas’ 79-75 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks are 9-0 on their home court. Kansas has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cyclones are 4-0 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.4 assists per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 4.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Lipsey is averaging 6.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

