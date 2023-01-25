Abilene Christian faces conference rival Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-7, 4-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-10, 2-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-7, 4-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-10, 2-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Abilene Christian in WAC action Thursday.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Abilene Christian scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Antelopes are 4-3 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 34.3% from downtown. Isaiah Shaw leads the Antelopes shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Antelopes square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Steele is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.7 points. Immanuel Allen is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Rayshon Harrison is averaging 16.6 points for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 11.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.