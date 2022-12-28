Wright leads CSU Northridge against Cal Poly after 31-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-8) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-8) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Atin Wright scored 31 points in CSU Northridge’s 83-78 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Mustangs are 5-2 on their home court. Cal Poly gives up 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Matadors are 0-4 on the road. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 8.0.

The Mustangs and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 11.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Wright is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Matadors. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

