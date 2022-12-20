Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville host Saint Louis

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-4) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Saint…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-4)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 93-78 win against the Illinois Tech Hawks.

The Billikens are 7-1 on their home court. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 2-3 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville is sixth in the OVC shooting 33.2% from deep. Lamar Wright leads the Cougars shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Taylor is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

