Samford hosts Davidson and Belmont

Samford Bulldogs (6-6) at Belmont Bruins (7-5, 1-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Keishawn Davidson scored 23 points in Belmont’s 83-79 overtime win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bruins are 3-1 in home games. Belmont is the top team in the MVC shooting 40.8% from downtown, led by Drew Friberg shooting 50.6% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 on the road. Samford has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Friberg is shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 13.5 points. Ben Sheppard is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Ques Glover is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

