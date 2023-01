QBE Shootout Scores

Sunday At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course) Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Final Round Hoge/Theegala, $475,000…

Hoge/Theegala, $475,000 each 60-60-62_182

Hoffman/Palmer, $295,000 each 56-62-65_183

English/Kuchar, $180,000 each 60-62-62_184

Homa/Kisner, $142,000 each 58-65-63_186

Mullinax/Stallings, $115,250 each 61-66-62_189

Korda/McCarthy, $115,250 each 60-67-62_189

Stricker/Young, $102,500 each 62-63-65_190

Harman/Straka, $98,750 each 60-69-62_191

Conners/Lee, $98,750 each 58-68-65_191

McNealy/Thompson, $93,750 each 60-67-65_192

Day/Horschel, $93,750 each 61-61-70_192

Mitchell/Spaun, $90,000 each 60-69-64_193

