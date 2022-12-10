QBE Shootout Scores

|Saturday
|At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course)
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.8 million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|Second Round
Hoffman/Palmer 56-62_118
Hoge/Theegala 60-60_120
Day/Horschel 61-61_122
English/Kuchar 60-62_122
Homa/Kisner 58-65_123
Stricker/Young 62-63_125
Conners/Lee 58-68_126
Korda/McCarthy 60-67_127
Mullinax/Stallings 61-66_127
McNealy/Thompson 60-67_127
Harman/Straka 60-69_129
Mitchell/Spaun 60-69_129
