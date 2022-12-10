QBE Shootout Scores

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course) Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Second Round Hoffman/Palmer 56-62_118…

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course) Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Second Round

Hoffman/Palmer 56-62_118

Hoge/Theegala 60-60_120

Day/Horschel 61-61_122

English/Kuchar 60-62_122

Homa/Kisner 58-65_123

Stricker/Young 62-63_125

Conners/Lee 58-68_126

Korda/McCarthy 60-67_127

Mullinax/Stallings 61-66_127

McNealy/Thompson 60-67_127

Harman/Straka 60-69_129

Mitchell/Spaun 60-69_129

