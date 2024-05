Mutua Madrid Open Results

Monday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Monday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Monday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alexander Bublik (17), Kazakhstan, def. Ben Shelton (14), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Jiri Lehecka (30), Czech Republic, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Sebastian Korda (25), United States, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (9), Latvia, 6-0, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, def. Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, 6-4, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-0.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (3), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-5.

