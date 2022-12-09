QBE Shootout Par Scores

|Friday
|At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course)
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.8 million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|First Round
Hoffman/Palmer 28-28_56 -16
Conners/Lee 29-29_58 -14
Homa/Kisner 30-28_58 -14
Mitchell/Spaun 28-32_60 -12
Hoge/Theegala 29-31_60 -12
Harman/Straka 30-30_60 -12
English/Kuchar 30-30_60 -12
McNealy/Thompson 31-29_60 -12
Korda/McCarthy 29-31_60 -12
Mullinax/Stallings 28-33_61 -11
Day/Horschel 31-30_61 -11
Stricker/Young 30-32_62 -10
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.