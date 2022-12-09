QBE Shootout Par Scores

Friday At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course) Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 First Round Hoffman/Palmer 28-28_56 -16…

Friday At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course) Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 First Round

Hoffman/Palmer 28-28_56 -16

Conners/Lee 29-29_58 -14

Homa/Kisner 30-28_58 -14

Mitchell/Spaun 28-32_60 -12

Hoge/Theegala 29-31_60 -12

Harman/Straka 30-30_60 -12

English/Kuchar 30-30_60 -12

McNealy/Thompson 31-29_60 -12

Korda/McCarthy 29-31_60 -12

Mullinax/Stallings 28-33_61 -11

Day/Horschel 31-30_61 -11

Stricker/Young 30-32_62 -10

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.