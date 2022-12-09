Home » Sports » QBE Shootout Par Scores

QBE Shootout Par Scores

The Associated Press

December 9, 2022, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday
At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course)
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.8 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
First Round

Hoffman/Palmer 28-28_56 -16

Conners/Lee 29-29_58 -14

Homa/Kisner 30-28_58 -14

Mitchell/Spaun 28-32_60 -12

Hoge/Theegala 29-31_60 -12

Harman/Straka 30-30_60 -12

English/Kuchar 30-30_60 -12

McNealy/Thompson 31-29_60 -12

Korda/McCarthy 29-31_60 -12

Mullinax/Stallings 28-33_61 -11

Day/Horschel 31-30_61 -11

Stricker/Young 30-32_62 -10

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up