No. 18 Gonzaga faces Northern Illinois following Timme’s 22-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 77-60 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Gonzaga ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Huskies are 1-4 on the road. Northern Illinois averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 20.0 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 43.0% for Gonzaga.

Keshawn Williams is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 14.0 points for Northern Illinois.

