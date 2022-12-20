Georgia Southern hosts Sellers and Ball State

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at Ball State Cardinals (7-4) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at Ball State Cardinals (7-4)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Jaylin Sellers scored 24 points in Ball State’s 83-69 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 in home games. Ball State has a 3-3 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Georgia Southern averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Payton Sparks is averaging 14.5 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Jalen Finch is averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

