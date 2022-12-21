Florida International Panthers take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals on 4-game slide

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6) at Florida International Panthers (4-6, 0-1 C-USA) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6) at Florida International Panthers (4-6, 0-1 C-USA)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -13; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks to stop its four-game losing streak when the Panthers take on Incarnate Word.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Florida International ranks seventh in C-USA with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.4.

The Cardinals are 0-5 on the road. Incarnate Word has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Florida International.

Niki Krause is averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

