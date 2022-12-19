Elon visits No. 14 Indiana on 6-game road skid

Elon Phoenix (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits…

Elon Phoenix (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits No. 14 Indiana looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 in home games. Indiana scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Phoenix are 0-5 on the road. Elon is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

