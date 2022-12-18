Alston and Loyola Chicago host Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-8) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-5) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-8) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-5)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -16; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-58 win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Ramblers are 3-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The Great Danes are 1-6 in road games. Albany (NY) ranks sixth in the America East shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Alston is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13.2 points for Loyola Chicago.

Jonathan Beagle is averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.