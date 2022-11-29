Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Named Ramon Vasquez bench coach. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Ramon Vasquez bench coach.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B Carlos Santana on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Jeimer Candelario and OF Stone Garrett on one-year contracts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Alize Johnson to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed S Adrian Colbert. Promoted DB A.J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Eddie Jackson and WR Darnell Mooney on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Owen Carney and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tae Davis to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Tarell Basham.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Jarren Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Johnson from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived S Johnathan Abram.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and RB Larry Roundtree III to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced CB Andrew Booth will miss the remainder of the season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Jahlani Tavai to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Devery Hamilton, DB Trenton Thompson and LB Quincy Roche to the practice squad. Released WR Robert Foster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released OT Roderick Johnson and RB Kennedy Brooks from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DL Renell Wren to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Kemoko Turay to the practice squad. Released CB Ka’dar Hollman from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Reggie Roberson to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

Signed LB Adam Bighill to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension. Loaned C Fredrik Karlstrom to Texas (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Billy Sweezey to Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL). Recalled LW Samuel Fagemo and D Jordan Spence from Ontario.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned C Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned LW Vasily Podkolzin and D Jack Rathbone to Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Trenton Bliss from Toledo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Returned C Ryan Francis to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired D Anton Stralman.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Andrew Nielsen to professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Darren Brady to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned G Jack LaFontaine to Orlando (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Announced F Alexander Alvarado’s purchase option exercised by Liga Deportiva Universitaria of Ecuador’s Liga Pro Betcris.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Announced the retirement of head football coach Rick Chamberlin.

KENTUCKY — Announced football offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was fired.

MONMOUTH (NJ)— Named Chris Schifano director of basketball operations.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receiver coach Dennis Springer were fired.

