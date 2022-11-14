All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23 Evansville 10 6 3 1 0 13 35 31 Roanoke 8 5 3 0 0 11 27 20 Knoxville 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 18 Birmingham 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 19 Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 17 Fayetteville 9 4 5 0 0 8 25 33 Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 14 16 Pensacola 8 3 5 0 0 6 30 30 Vermilion County 7 1 5 1 0 3 14 28 Macon 7 1 6 0 0 2 14 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 5, Quad City 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

