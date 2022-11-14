ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23
Evansville 10 6 3 1 0 13 35 31
Roanoke 8 5 3 0 0 11 27 20
Knoxville 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 18
Birmingham 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 19
Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 17
Fayetteville 9 4 5 0 0 8 25 33
Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 14 16
Pensacola 8 3 5 0 0 6 30 30
Vermilion County 7 1 5 1 0 3 14 28
Macon 7 1 6 0 0 2 14 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 5, Quad City 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

