SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 5 4 1 0 0 8 23 14
Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 10
Evansville 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 25
Knoxville 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 7
Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12
Roanoke 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9
Birmingham 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 11
Peoria 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 14
Vermilion County 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 21
Fayetteville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 5
Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

