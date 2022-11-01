All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|23
|14
|Huntsville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Evansville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|19
|25
|Knoxville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Pensacola
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Roanoke
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|11
|Peoria
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|14
|Vermilion County
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|12
|21
|Fayetteville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Macon
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
