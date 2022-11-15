NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg J.Thompson, Cincinnati 10 3 146 48.67 J.Horn, South Florida 9 3 141 47.00 J.Ducker,…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg J.Thompson, Cincinnati 10 3 146 48.67 J.Horn, South Florida 9 3 141 47.00 J.Ducker, Memphis 10 1 43 43.00 B.Nesbit, North Carolina 8 1 43 43.00 T.Benson, Florida St. 10 4 167 41.75 J.Rogers, Houston 9 7 281 40.14 R.Burns, Uconn 10 1 38 38.00 K.Knowles, Florida St. 7 1 38 38.00 J.Wiley, TCU 8 1 37 37.00 K.Carter, Houston 10 1 36 36.00 V.Terrell, Navy 10 1 35 35.00 B.Pool, Arkansas 9 1 34 34.00 J.Weimer, UNLV 5 1 34 34.00 R.James, Kent St. 10 1 33 33.00 C.Nwankwo, Houston 8 1 33 33.00 W.Choloh, Troy 8 1 32 32.00 Z.McMillan, North Texas 4 1 32 32.00 Q.Williams, Buffalo 10 4 128 32.00 D.Ross, Memphis 8 2 63 31.50 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 10 18 561 31.17 X.Legette, South Carolina 10 12 374 31.17 S.Banks, TCU 9 2 62 31.00 B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 31 31.00 S.McBride, Kansas 3 1 31 31.00 B.Brown, Kentucky 10 13 399 30.69 K.Smith, Miami 8 21 640 30.48 N.Jones, New Mexico 9 1 30 30.00 J.Williams, UNLV 10 1 30 30.00 D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan 8 6 179 29.83 S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 5 4 118 29.50 C.Carpenter, UTSA 6 9 261 29.00 A.Estime, Notre Dame 10 1 29 29.00 J.Knox, Mississippi 2 1 29 29.00 S.Morrison, Kansas 8 2 58 29.00 C.Hilton, LSU 3 2 57 28.50 M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 9 21 598 28.48 D.Achane, Texas A&M 9 11 312 28.36 R.Groves, Texas State 8 1 28 28.00 C.Lacy, South Alabama 10 3 84 28.00 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 10 12 335 27.92 R.Bell, Washington St. 6 5 139 27.80 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 10 12 332 27.67 T.Pena, Syracuse 9 8 221 27.62 J.Poke, Kent St. 5 14 386 27.57 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 10 18 495 27.50 W.Towns, Wake Forest 4 2 55 27.50 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 10 20 541 27.05 C.Davis, San Diego St. 10 1 27 27.00 C.Jackson, Syracuse 8 1 27 27.00 T.Johnson, Boston College 4 1 27 27.00 W.Knight, James Madison 4 1 27 27.00 D. Lawson, Appalachian St. 8 1 27 27.00 N.Mosley, Bowling Green 6 1 27 27.00 G.Pettaway, North Carolina 8 2 54 27.00 L.Styles, Notre Dame 10 1 27 27.00 A.Washington, East Carolina 7 1 27 27.00 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 10 12 323 26.92 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 10 15 399 26.60 K.Johnson, Iowa 10 9 239 26.56 M.Dukes, South Florida 9 4 106 26.50 C.Washington, New Mexico 8 13 343 26.38 W.Shipley, Clemson 10 8 211 26.38 M.Bernard, Utah 10 3 79 26.33 K.Robinson, Texas 10 12 316 26.33 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 10 7 184 26.29 J.Jacobs, Arizona St. 5 4 105 26.25 K.Allen, UCLA 9 13 341 26.23 J.Lucas, Indiana 9 15 392 26.13 J.Barber, Troy 6 5 130 26.00 M.Gunn, East Carolina 8 1 26 26.00 A.Williams, Clemson 10 1 26 26.00 J.Stinson, Duke 9 11 282 25.64 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 10 31 792 25.55 T.Etienne, Florida 10 8 202 25.25 K.Horton, North Texas 10 20 505 25.25 S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 3 4 101 25.25 N.Reed, Colorado 9 14 351 25.07 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 10 1 25 25.00 T.Felton, Maryland 10 6 150 25.00 W.Hardy, North Carolina 6 2 50 25.00 D.Jones, Navy 8 2 50 25.00 T.Washington, Southern Cal 10 3 75 25.00 B.Smith, Miami 9 6 149 24.83 C.Davis, Washington 9 6 148 24.67 X.Johnson, Ohio St. 9 4 98 24.50 T.Keith, Bowling Green 9 17 416 24.47 J.Barnett, Memphis 4 3 73 24.33 A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 9 14 340 24.29 B.Barrow, Stanford 8 9 218 24.22 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 10 10 242 24.20 J.Gray, NC State 9 10 241 24.10 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 10 24 577 24.04 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 10 2 48 24.00 P.Bryant, Illinois 10 2 48 24.00 J.Calhoun, Duke 10 1 24 24.00 C.Dremel, Rutgers 3 1 24 24.00 C.Edmonds, Arizona St. 7 1 24 24.00 M.Hollins, Virginia 9 5 120 24.00 M.McClain, Florida St. 10 1 24 24.00 Q.Reid, James Madison 8 2 48 24.00 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 8 192 24.00 I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 10 19 454 23.89 R.Brown, Southern Cal 10 13 310 23.85 Q.Redding, Minnesota 10 13 309 23.77 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 3 71 23.67 W.Wieland, Wyoming 10 3 71 23.67 B.Hester, Akron 8 17 401 23.59 S.Green, UNLV 2 2 47 23.50 B.Penny, San Diego St. 8 2 47 23.50 J.Tyson, Colorado 8 2 47 23.50 N.Williams, UNLV 10 8 188 23.50 S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 10 13 305 23.46 H.Hall, Georgia Tech 10 7 164 23.43 M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 8 18 420 23.33 R.Moss, Iowa 9 4 93 23.25 X.White, Texas Tech 10 12 279 23.25 D.Wade, Mississippi 10 12 278 23.17 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 9 11 254 23.09 D.Ngata, Arizona St. 10 17 392 23.06 N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii 9 2 46 23.00 M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech 6 1 23 23.00 S.Malignaggi, James Madison 7 5 115 23.00 J.Marshall, Florida 8 1 23 23.00 J.Martin, Charlotte 4 2 46 23.00 D.Moorer, Texas State 9 11 253 23.00 E.Payne, Marshall 9 1 23 23.00 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 8 1 23 23.00 L.Keys, Tulane 9 11 252 22.91 N.Remigio, Fresno St. 10 18 409 22.72 T.Mims, Southern Miss. 6 7 159 22.71 H.Nyberg, BYU 9 11 249 22.64 N.Cain, LSU 8 5 113 22.60 J.Williams, Boston College 6 4 90 22.50 R.Wilson, Michigan 8 4 90 22.50 M.Knowles, Kansas St. 10 14 314 22.43 O.Smith, Maryland 9 13 291 22.38 K.Wilburn, Ohio 9 23 514 22.35 J.Bell, Nevada 8 12 267 22.25 G.Rogers, Memphis 10 14 311 22.21 J.Jackson, Tulane 10 5 111 22.20 K.Hutson, Oregon 9 6 133 22.17 A. Vivens, Colorado St. 5 6 133 22.17 S.James, West Virginia 10 7 155 22.14 J.Nabors, Baylor 8 7 155 22.14 C.Wright, Boise St. 8 10 221 22.10 A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 22 22.00 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 3 66 22.00 J.Ford, FAU 6 2 44 22.00 A.Gould, Oregon St. 10 1 22 22.00 X.Henderson, Michigan St. 4 1 22 22.00 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 10 1 22 22.00 M.Perry, TCU 10 1 22 22.00 J.Robertson, Duke 8 4 88 22.00 E.Sanders, Iowa St. 6 3 66 22.00 C.Stone, Wyoming 9 7 154 22.00 D.Starling, Virginia 8 14 306 21.86 J.Gill, Boston College 10 19 415 21.84 T.Tucker, Cincinnati 10 6 131 21.83 B.McReynolds, South Alabama 8 11 240 21.82 M.Cooper, Kent St. 10 9 196 21.78 M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 11 11 239 21.73 D.Connors, Rice 10 3 65 21.67 J.Hunter, Auburn 10 10 216 21.60 R.Cook, Buffalo 10 19 410 21.58 O.Hampton, North Carolina 8 7 151 21.57 A.Terry, Air Force 8 2 43 21.50 J.Youngblood, Rutgers 5 6 129 21.50 G.Jackson, Washington 10 10 214 21.40 K.Logan, Kansas 9 8 171 21.38 D.Houston, Uconn 8 3 64 21.33 J.Brown, UAB 10 19 405 21.32 L.Joseph, FIU 10 23 490 21.30 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 8 7 149 21.29 J.Jordan, Louisville 10 12 255 21.25 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 7 1 21 21.00 N.Bowers, Toledo 5 1 21 21.00 S.Byrd, Charlotte 11 30 630 21.00 J.Delgado, Oregon 6 1 21 21.00 B.Epton, SMU 4 1 21 21.00 J.George, Miami 4 1 21 21.00 J.Gibbs, Alabama 10 8 168 21.00 D.Greene, Wake Forest 10 1 21 21.00 R.Hammond, Pittsburgh 5 3 63 21.00 L.James, Old Dominion 10 15 315 21.00 T.Jones, Missouri 2 1 21 21.00 T.Morin, Wake Forest 10 1 21 21.00 D.Patterson, FIU 9 1 21 21.00 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 10 1 21 21.00 J.Record, SMU 3 3 63 21.00 T.Robinson, Army 6 1 21 21.00 Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 8 1 21 21.00 M.Wax, Syracuse 9 1 21 21.00 Z.West, Kent St. 8 1 21 21.00 Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe 8 2 42 21.00 J.Thompson, Stanford 3 12 251 20.92 S.Louis, Liberty 9 11 230 20.91 J.Hatfield, East Carolina 6 9 188 20.89 G.Desrosiers, Umass 10 25 522 20.88 R.O’Keefe, UCF 10 18 374 20.78 M.Golden, Houston 8 4 83 20.75 J.Holiday, Tennessee 10 11 228 20.73 E.Hull, Northwestern 10 6 124 20.67 J.Maclin, North Texas 9 3 62 20.67 T.Palmer, Nebraska 10 3 62 20.67 E.Demercado, TCU 10 5 103 20.60 B.Dozier, N. Illinois 8 5 103 20.60 C.Dike, Wisconsin 10 2 41 20.50 J.Lewis, New Mexico 8 2 41 20.50 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 10 12 246 20.50 R.Ealy, Arkansas St. 10 7 143 20.43 C.Beck, Virginia Tech 3 5 102 20.40 A.Henning, Michigan 10 8 163 20.38 Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee 10 3 61 20.33 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 8 3 61 20.33 K.Jackson, Georgia 10 13 264 20.31 J.Harrison, Marshall 9 12 243 20.25 L.Victor, Washington St. 10 12 243 20.25 T.Hill, Nebraska 8 9 182 20.22 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 8 10 202 20.20 D.Douglas, Liberty 10 11 222 20.18 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 8 7 140 20.00 J.Cameron, Southern Miss. 1 1 20 20.00 E.Castonguay, Air Force 9 1 20 20.00 X.Coleman, Boston College 7 1 20 20.00 C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 20 20.00 B.Farrell, Stanford 4 10 200 20.00 S.Hagans, Duke 10 2 40 20.00 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 10 1 20 20.00 B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 8 2 40 20.00 T.Matthews, Texas Tech 7 1 20 20.00 J.Reed, Michigan St. 9 1 20 20.00 D.Burks, Purdue 10 13 259 19.92 B.Murphy, Army 9 5 99 19.80 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 8 7 138 19.71 J.Credle, N. Illinois 4 3 59 19.67 L.Diamont, Duke 4 3 59 19.67 C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 5 3 59 19.67 D.Davis, TCU 10 15 294 19.60 A.Simpson, Arizona 8 17 332 19.53 R.Johnson, Texas 10 2 39 19.50 K.Williams, Wake Forest 10 11 213 19.36 B.Sanders, Nevada 10 14 271 19.36 J.Houston, NC State 9 3 58 19.33 E.Wilson, FIU 10 6 116 19.33 J.Platt, FAU 8 7 135 19.29 N.Singleton, Penn St. 10 11 210 19.09 V.Rosa, Uconn 10 14 267 19.07 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 9 12 228 19.00 D.Arias, Colorado 9 1 19 19.00 D.Banks, Maryland 10 1 19 19.00 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 5 5 95 19.00 T.Blair, Temple 4 1 19 19.00 K.Brantley, Miami 2 1 19 19.00 J.Broussard, Michigan St. 10 5 95 19.00 T.Coles, UCF 3 1 19 19.00 E.Culp, Troy 2 1 19 19.00 W.Ford, FAU 2 1 19 19.00 A.Hayes, California 4 8 152 19.00 D.Hellams, Alabama 8 1 19 19.00 G.Holmes, Baylor 10 4 76 19.00 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 1 19 19.00 T.Keaton, Marshall 8 3 57 19.00 J.Marshall, Buffalo 10 1 19 19.00 D.McCulley, Ball St. 2 3 57 19.00 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 9 4 76 19.00 N.Montgomery, Rutgers 1 1 19 19.00 D.Moore, Nebraska 1 1 19 19.00 E.Noa, Boise St. 7 1 19 19.00 J.Richardson, UCF 10 3 57 19.00 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 9 1 19 19.00 J.Woods, Troy 6 1 19 19.00 J.Perdue, Hawaii 8 22 417 18.95 M.Haywood, Navy 10 15 283 18.87 C.Harrell, Southern Miss. 10 11 207 18.82 J.Jones, Ohio 10 8 150 18.75 C.Black, Virginia Tech 9 10 187 18.70 M.Bell, Colorado 9 3 56 18.67 M.Stewart, Army 4 3 56 18.67 B.Battie, South Florida 10 30 559 18.63 K.Jones, UCLA 10 8 149 18.62 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 10 13 242 18.62 G.Bernard, Michigan St. 10 5 93 18.60 B.Brewton, Uconn 3 5 93 18.60 N.Martinez, Texas Tech 10 7 130 18.57 T.Grimes, Akron 8 2 37 18.50 J.Bech, LSU 7 5 92 18.40 B.Massey, SMU 8 8 147 18.38 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 9 16 291 18.19 J.Aaron, West Virginia 8 12 218 18.17 T.Henry, Michigan St. 4 7 127 18.14 S.Asbury, Old Dominion 6 1 18 18.00 I.Esdale, Rice 10 1 18 18.00 C.Flemister, Pittsburgh 7 3 54 18.00 I.Garcia-Castaneda, Nebraska 5 2 36 18.00 B.Golden, Akron 5 5 90 18.00 M.Jones, Mississippi 2 1 18 18.00 J.Nicholas, LSU 2 2 36 18.00 C.Offerdahl, Colorado 8 1 18 18.00 R.Rochelle, Rutgers 3 1 18 18.00 J.Weston, Florida 3 3 54 18.00

