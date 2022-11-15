ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:11 AM

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg
J.Thompson, Cincinnati 10 3 146 48.67
J.Horn, South Florida 9 3 141 47.00
J.Ducker, Memphis 10 1 43 43.00
B.Nesbit, North Carolina 8 1 43 43.00
T.Benson, Florida St. 10 4 167 41.75
J.Rogers, Houston 9 7 281 40.14
R.Burns, Uconn 10 1 38 38.00
K.Knowles, Florida St. 7 1 38 38.00
J.Wiley, TCU 8 1 37 37.00
K.Carter, Houston 10 1 36 36.00
V.Terrell, Navy 10 1 35 35.00
B.Pool, Arkansas 9 1 34 34.00
J.Weimer, UNLV 5 1 34 34.00
R.James, Kent St. 10 1 33 33.00
C.Nwankwo, Houston 8 1 33 33.00
W.Choloh, Troy 8 1 32 32.00
Z.McMillan, North Texas 4 1 32 32.00
Q.Williams, Buffalo 10 4 128 32.00
D.Ross, Memphis 8 2 63 31.50
L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 10 18 561 31.17
X.Legette, South Carolina 10 12 374 31.17
S.Banks, TCU 9 2 62 31.00
B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 31 31.00
S.McBride, Kansas 3 1 31 31.00
B.Brown, Kentucky 10 13 399 30.69
K.Smith, Miami 8 21 640 30.48
N.Jones, New Mexico 9 1 30 30.00
J.Williams, UNLV 10 1 30 30.00
D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan 8 6 179 29.83
S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 5 4 118 29.50
C.Carpenter, UTSA 6 9 261 29.00
A.Estime, Notre Dame 10 1 29 29.00
J.Knox, Mississippi 2 1 29 29.00
S.Morrison, Kansas 8 2 58 29.00
C.Hilton, LSU 3 2 57 28.50
M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 9 21 598 28.48
D.Achane, Texas A&M 9 11 312 28.36
R.Groves, Texas State 8 1 28 28.00
C.Lacy, South Alabama 10 3 84 28.00
J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 10 12 335 27.92
R.Bell, Washington St. 6 5 139 27.80
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 10 12 332 27.67
T.Pena, Syracuse 9 8 221 27.62
J.Poke, Kent St. 5 14 386 27.57
S.Bolden, Oregon St. 10 18 495 27.50
W.Towns, Wake Forest 4 2 55 27.50
J.Jackson, E. Michigan 10 20 541 27.05
C.Davis, San Diego St. 10 1 27 27.00
C.Jackson, Syracuse 8 1 27 27.00
T.Johnson, Boston College 4 1 27 27.00
W.Knight, James Madison 4 1 27 27.00
D. Lawson, Appalachian St. 8 1 27 27.00
N.Mosley, Bowling Green 6 1 27 27.00
G.Pettaway, North Carolina 8 2 54 27.00
L.Styles, Notre Dame 10 1 27 27.00
A.Washington, East Carolina 7 1 27 27.00
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 10 12 323 26.92
J.Byrd, San Diego St. 10 15 399 26.60
K.Johnson, Iowa 10 9 239 26.56
M.Dukes, South Florida 9 4 106 26.50
C.Washington, New Mexico 8 13 343 26.38
W.Shipley, Clemson 10 8 211 26.38
M.Bernard, Utah 10 3 79 26.33
K.Robinson, Texas 10 12 316 26.33
B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 10 7 184 26.29
J.Jacobs, Arizona St. 5 4 105 26.25
K.Allen, UCLA 9 13 341 26.23
J.Lucas, Indiana 9 15 392 26.13
J.Barber, Troy 6 5 130 26.00
M.Gunn, East Carolina 8 1 26 26.00
A.Williams, Clemson 10 1 26 26.00
J.Stinson, Duke 9 11 282 25.64
J.Lang, Arkansas St. 10 31 792 25.55
T.Etienne, Florida 10 8 202 25.25
K.Horton, North Texas 10 20 505 25.25
S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 3 4 101 25.25
N.Reed, Colorado 9 14 351 25.07
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 10 1 25 25.00
T.Felton, Maryland 10 6 150 25.00
W.Hardy, North Carolina 6 2 50 25.00
D.Jones, Navy 8 2 50 25.00
T.Washington, Southern Cal 10 3 75 25.00
B.Smith, Miami 9 6 149 24.83
C.Davis, Washington 9 6 148 24.67
X.Johnson, Ohio St. 9 4 98 24.50
T.Keith, Bowling Green 9 17 416 24.47
J.Barnett, Memphis 4 3 73 24.33
A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 9 14 340 24.29
B.Barrow, Stanford 8 9 218 24.22
J.Farooq, Oklahoma 10 10 242 24.20
J.Gray, NC State 9 10 241 24.10
S.Tyler, W. Michigan 10 24 577 24.04
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 10 2 48 24.00
P.Bryant, Illinois 10 2 48 24.00
J.Calhoun, Duke 10 1 24 24.00
C.Dremel, Rutgers 3 1 24 24.00
C.Edmonds, Arizona St. 7 1 24 24.00
M.Hollins, Virginia 9 5 120 24.00
M.McClain, Florida St. 10 1 24 24.00
Q.Reid, James Madison 8 2 48 24.00
C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 8 192 24.00
I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 10 19 454 23.89
R.Brown, Southern Cal 10 13 310 23.85
Q.Redding, Minnesota 10 13 309 23.77
D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 3 71 23.67
W.Wieland, Wyoming 10 3 71 23.67
B.Hester, Akron 8 17 401 23.59
S.Green, UNLV 2 2 47 23.50
B.Penny, San Diego St. 8 2 47 23.50
J.Tyson, Colorado 8 2 47 23.50
N.Williams, UNLV 10 8 188 23.50
S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 10 13 305 23.46
H.Hall, Georgia Tech 10 7 164 23.43
M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 8 18 420 23.33
R.Moss, Iowa 9 4 93 23.25
X.White, Texas Tech 10 12 279 23.25
D.Wade, Mississippi 10 12 278 23.17
J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 9 11 254 23.09
D.Ngata, Arizona St. 10 17 392 23.06
N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii 9 2 46 23.00
M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech 6 1 23 23.00
S.Malignaggi, James Madison 7 5 115 23.00
J.Marshall, Florida 8 1 23 23.00
J.Martin, Charlotte 4 2 46 23.00
D.Moorer, Texas State 9 11 253 23.00
E.Payne, Marshall 9 1 23 23.00
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 8 1 23 23.00
L.Keys, Tulane 9 11 252 22.91
N.Remigio, Fresno St. 10 18 409 22.72
T.Mims, Southern Miss. 6 7 159 22.71
H.Nyberg, BYU 9 11 249 22.64
N.Cain, LSU 8 5 113 22.60
J.Williams, Boston College 6 4 90 22.50
R.Wilson, Michigan 8 4 90 22.50
M.Knowles, Kansas St. 10 14 314 22.43
O.Smith, Maryland 9 13 291 22.38
K.Wilburn, Ohio 9 23 514 22.35
J.Bell, Nevada 8 12 267 22.25
G.Rogers, Memphis 10 14 311 22.21
J.Jackson, Tulane 10 5 111 22.20
K.Hutson, Oregon 9 6 133 22.17
A. Vivens, Colorado St. 5 6 133 22.17
S.James, West Virginia 10 7 155 22.14
J.Nabors, Baylor 8 7 155 22.14
C.Wright, Boise St. 8 10 221 22.10
A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 22 22.00
C.Filkins, Stanford 7 3 66 22.00
J.Ford, FAU 6 2 44 22.00
A.Gould, Oregon St. 10 1 22 22.00
X.Henderson, Michigan St. 4 1 22 22.00
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 10 1 22 22.00
M.Perry, TCU 10 1 22 22.00
J.Robertson, Duke 8 4 88 22.00
E.Sanders, Iowa St. 6 3 66 22.00
C.Stone, Wyoming 9 7 154 22.00
D.Starling, Virginia 8 14 306 21.86
J.Gill, Boston College 10 19 415 21.84
T.Tucker, Cincinnati 10 6 131 21.83
B.McReynolds, South Alabama 8 11 240 21.82
M.Cooper, Kent St. 10 9 196 21.78
M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 11 11 239 21.73
D.Connors, Rice 10 3 65 21.67
J.Hunter, Auburn 10 10 216 21.60
R.Cook, Buffalo 10 19 410 21.58
O.Hampton, North Carolina 8 7 151 21.57
A.Terry, Air Force 8 2 43 21.50
J.Youngblood, Rutgers 5 6 129 21.50
G.Jackson, Washington 10 10 214 21.40
K.Logan, Kansas 9 8 171 21.38
D.Houston, Uconn 8 3 64 21.33
J.Brown, UAB 10 19 405 21.32
L.Joseph, FIU 10 23 490 21.30
D.Taylor, Arizona St. 8 7 149 21.29
J.Jordan, Louisville 10 12 255 21.25
M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 7 1 21 21.00
N.Bowers, Toledo 5 1 21 21.00
S.Byrd, Charlotte 11 30 630 21.00
J.Delgado, Oregon 6 1 21 21.00
B.Epton, SMU 4 1 21 21.00
J.George, Miami 4 1 21 21.00
J.Gibbs, Alabama 10 8 168 21.00
D.Greene, Wake Forest 10 1 21 21.00
R.Hammond, Pittsburgh 5 3 63 21.00
L.James, Old Dominion 10 15 315 21.00
T.Jones, Missouri 2 1 21 21.00
T.Morin, Wake Forest 10 1 21 21.00
D.Patterson, FIU 9 1 21 21.00
J.Patterson, Bowling Green 10 1 21 21.00
J.Record, SMU 3 3 63 21.00
T.Robinson, Army 6 1 21 21.00
Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 8 1 21 21.00
M.Wax, Syracuse 9 1 21 21.00
Z.West, Kent St. 8 1 21 21.00
Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe 8 2 42 21.00
J.Thompson, Stanford 3 12 251 20.92
S.Louis, Liberty 9 11 230 20.91
J.Hatfield, East Carolina 6 9 188 20.89
G.Desrosiers, Umass 10 25 522 20.88
R.O’Keefe, UCF 10 18 374 20.78
M.Golden, Houston 8 4 83 20.75
J.Holiday, Tennessee 10 11 228 20.73
E.Hull, Northwestern 10 6 124 20.67
J.Maclin, North Texas 9 3 62 20.67
T.Palmer, Nebraska 10 3 62 20.67
E.Demercado, TCU 10 5 103 20.60
B.Dozier, N. Illinois 8 5 103 20.60
C.Dike, Wisconsin 10 2 41 20.50
J.Lewis, New Mexico 8 2 41 20.50
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 10 12 246 20.50
R.Ealy, Arkansas St. 10 7 143 20.43
C.Beck, Virginia Tech 3 5 102 20.40
A.Henning, Michigan 10 8 163 20.38
Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee 10 3 61 20.33
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 8 3 61 20.33
K.Jackson, Georgia 10 13 264 20.31
J.Harrison, Marshall 9 12 243 20.25
L.Victor, Washington St. 10 12 243 20.25
T.Hill, Nebraska 8 9 182 20.22
O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 8 10 202 20.20
D.Douglas, Liberty 10 11 222 20.18
J.Brady, New Mexico St. 8 7 140 20.00
J.Cameron, Southern Miss. 1 1 20 20.00
E.Castonguay, Air Force 9 1 20 20.00
X.Coleman, Boston College 7 1 20 20.00
C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 20 20.00
B.Farrell, Stanford 4 10 200 20.00
S.Hagans, Duke 10 2 40 20.00
K.Hood, Georgia Southern 10 1 20 20.00
B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 8 2 40 20.00
T.Matthews, Texas Tech 7 1 20 20.00
J.Reed, Michigan St. 9 1 20 20.00
D.Burks, Purdue 10 13 259 19.92
B.Murphy, Army 9 5 99 19.80
H.Rutledge, Charlotte 8 7 138 19.71
J.Credle, N. Illinois 4 3 59 19.67
L.Diamont, Duke 4 3 59 19.67
C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 5 3 59 19.67
D.Davis, TCU 10 15 294 19.60
A.Simpson, Arizona 8 17 332 19.53
R.Johnson, Texas 10 2 39 19.50
K.Williams, Wake Forest 10 11 213 19.36
B.Sanders, Nevada 10 14 271 19.36
J.Houston, NC State 9 3 58 19.33
E.Wilson, FIU 10 6 116 19.33
J.Platt, FAU 8 7 135 19.29
N.Singleton, Penn St. 10 11 210 19.09
V.Rosa, Uconn 10 14 267 19.07
I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 9 12 228 19.00
D.Arias, Colorado 9 1 19 19.00
D.Banks, Maryland 10 1 19 19.00
K.Benjamin, Tulsa 5 5 95 19.00
T.Blair, Temple 4 1 19 19.00
K.Brantley, Miami 2 1 19 19.00
J.Broussard, Michigan St. 10 5 95 19.00
T.Coles, UCF 3 1 19 19.00
E.Culp, Troy 2 1 19 19.00
W.Ford, FAU 2 1 19 19.00
A.Hayes, California 4 8 152 19.00
D.Hellams, Alabama 8 1 19 19.00
G.Holmes, Baylor 10 4 76 19.00
D.Hunter, Liberty 9 1 19 19.00
T.Keaton, Marshall 8 3 57 19.00
J.Marshall, Buffalo 10 1 19 19.00
D.McCulley, Ball St. 2 3 57 19.00
K.Mitchell, East Carolina 9 4 76 19.00
N.Montgomery, Rutgers 1 1 19 19.00
D.Moore, Nebraska 1 1 19 19.00
E.Noa, Boise St. 7 1 19 19.00
J.Richardson, UCF 10 3 57 19.00
E.Stewart, Texas A&M 9 1 19 19.00
J.Woods, Troy 6 1 19 19.00
J.Perdue, Hawaii 8 22 417 18.95
M.Haywood, Navy 10 15 283 18.87
C.Harrell, Southern Miss. 10 11 207 18.82
J.Jones, Ohio 10 8 150 18.75
C.Black, Virginia Tech 9 10 187 18.70
M.Bell, Colorado 9 3 56 18.67
M.Stewart, Army 4 3 56 18.67
B.Battie, South Florida 10 30 559 18.63
K.Jones, UCLA 10 8 149 18.62
A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 10 13 242 18.62
G.Bernard, Michigan St. 10 5 93 18.60
B.Brewton, Uconn 3 5 93 18.60
N.Martinez, Texas Tech 10 7 130 18.57
T.Grimes, Akron 8 2 37 18.50
J.Bech, LSU 7 5 92 18.40
B.Massey, SMU 8 8 147 18.38
S.Garrett, San Jose St. 9 16 291 18.19
J.Aaron, West Virginia 8 12 218 18.17
T.Henry, Michigan St. 4 7 127 18.14
S.Asbury, Old Dominion 6 1 18 18.00
I.Esdale, Rice 10 1 18 18.00
C.Flemister, Pittsburgh 7 3 54 18.00
I.Garcia-Castaneda, Nebraska 5 2 36 18.00
B.Golden, Akron 5 5 90 18.00
M.Jones, Mississippi 2 1 18 18.00
J.Nicholas, LSU 2 2 36 18.00
C.Offerdahl, Colorado 8 1 18 18.00
R.Rochelle, Rutgers 3 1 18 18.00
J.Weston, Florida 3 3 54 18.00

