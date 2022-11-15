NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|J.Thompson, Cincinnati
|10
|3
|146
|48.67
|J.Horn, South Florida
|9
|3
|141
|47.00
|J.Ducker, Memphis
|10
|1
|43
|43.00
|B.Nesbit, North Carolina
|8
|1
|43
|43.00
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|10
|4
|167
|41.75
|J.Rogers, Houston
|9
|7
|281
|40.14
|R.Burns, Uconn
|10
|1
|38
|38.00
|K.Knowles, Florida St.
|7
|1
|38
|38.00
|J.Wiley, TCU
|8
|1
|37
|37.00
|K.Carter, Houston
|10
|1
|36
|36.00
|V.Terrell, Navy
|10
|1
|35
|35.00
|B.Pool, Arkansas
|9
|1
|34
|34.00
|J.Weimer, UNLV
|5
|1
|34
|34.00
|R.James, Kent St.
|10
|1
|33
|33.00
|C.Nwankwo, Houston
|8
|1
|33
|33.00
|W.Choloh, Troy
|8
|1
|32
|32.00
|Z.McMillan, North Texas
|4
|1
|32
|32.00
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|10
|4
|128
|32.00
|D.Ross, Memphis
|8
|2
|63
|31.50
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|10
|18
|561
|31.17
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|10
|12
|374
|31.17
|S.Banks, TCU
|9
|2
|62
|31.00
|B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|1
|31
|31.00
|S.McBride, Kansas
|3
|1
|31
|31.00
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|10
|13
|399
|30.69
|K.Smith, Miami
|8
|21
|640
|30.48
|N.Jones, New Mexico
|9
|1
|30
|30.00
|J.Williams, UNLV
|10
|1
|30
|30.00
|D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan
|8
|6
|179
|29.83
|S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan
|5
|4
|118
|29.50
|C.Carpenter, UTSA
|6
|9
|261
|29.00
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|10
|1
|29
|29.00
|J.Knox, Mississippi
|2
|1
|29
|29.00
|S.Morrison, Kansas
|8
|2
|58
|29.00
|C.Hilton, LSU
|3
|2
|57
|28.50
|M.Tucker, Appalachian St.
|9
|21
|598
|28.48
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|9
|11
|312
|28.36
|R.Groves, Texas State
|8
|1
|28
|28.00
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|10
|3
|84
|28.00
|J.Nixon, Oklahoma St.
|10
|12
|335
|27.92
|R.Bell, Washington St.
|6
|5
|139
|27.80
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|10
|12
|332
|27.67
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|9
|8
|221
|27.62
|J.Poke, Kent St.
|5
|14
|386
|27.57
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|10
|18
|495
|27.50
|W.Towns, Wake Forest
|4
|2
|55
|27.50
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|10
|20
|541
|27.05
|C.Davis, San Diego St.
|10
|1
|27
|27.00
|C.Jackson, Syracuse
|8
|1
|27
|27.00
|T.Johnson, Boston College
|4
|1
|27
|27.00
|W.Knight, James Madison
|4
|1
|27
|27.00
|D. Lawson, Appalachian St.
|8
|1
|27
|27.00
|N.Mosley, Bowling Green
|6
|1
|27
|27.00
|G.Pettaway, North Carolina
|8
|2
|54
|27.00
|L.Styles, Notre Dame
|10
|1
|27
|27.00
|A.Washington, East Carolina
|7
|1
|27
|27.00
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|10
|12
|323
|26.92
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|10
|15
|399
|26.60
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|10
|9
|239
|26.56
|M.Dukes, South Florida
|9
|4
|106
|26.50
|C.Washington, New Mexico
|8
|13
|343
|26.38
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|10
|8
|211
|26.38
|M.Bernard, Utah
|10
|3
|79
|26.33
|K.Robinson, Texas
|10
|12
|316
|26.33
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|10
|7
|184
|26.29
|J.Jacobs, Arizona St.
|5
|4
|105
|26.25
|K.Allen, UCLA
|9
|13
|341
|26.23
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|9
|15
|392
|26.13
|J.Barber, Troy
|6
|5
|130
|26.00
|M.Gunn, East Carolina
|8
|1
|26
|26.00
|A.Williams, Clemson
|10
|1
|26
|26.00
|J.Stinson, Duke
|9
|11
|282
|25.64
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|10
|31
|792
|25.55
|T.Etienne, Florida
|10
|8
|202
|25.25
|K.Horton, North Texas
|10
|20
|505
|25.25
|S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|101
|25.25
|N.Reed, Colorado
|9
|14
|351
|25.07
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|10
|1
|25
|25.00
|T.Felton, Maryland
|10
|6
|150
|25.00
|W.Hardy, North Carolina
|6
|2
|50
|25.00
|D.Jones, Navy
|8
|2
|50
|25.00
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|10
|3
|75
|25.00
|B.Smith, Miami
|9
|6
|149
|24.83
|C.Davis, Washington
|9
|6
|148
|24.67
|X.Johnson, Ohio St.
|9
|4
|98
|24.50
|T.Keith, Bowling Green
|9
|17
|416
|24.47
|J.Barnett, Memphis
|4
|3
|73
|24.33
|A.Uzodinma, Ball St.
|9
|14
|340
|24.29
|B.Barrow, Stanford
|8
|9
|218
|24.22
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|10
|10
|242
|24.20
|J.Gray, NC State
|9
|10
|241
|24.10
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|10
|24
|577
|24.04
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|10
|2
|48
|24.00
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|10
|2
|48
|24.00
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|10
|1
|24
|24.00
|C.Dremel, Rutgers
|3
|1
|24
|24.00
|C.Edmonds, Arizona St.
|7
|1
|24
|24.00
|M.Hollins, Virginia
|9
|5
|120
|24.00
|M.McClain, Florida St.
|10
|1
|24
|24.00
|Q.Reid, James Madison
|8
|2
|48
|24.00
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|8
|192
|24.00
|I.Guerendo, Wisconsin
|10
|19
|454
|23.89
|R.Brown, Southern Cal
|10
|13
|310
|23.85
|Q.Redding, Minnesota
|10
|13
|309
|23.77
|D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|3
|71
|23.67
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|10
|3
|71
|23.67
|B.Hester, Akron
|8
|17
|401
|23.59
|S.Green, UNLV
|2
|2
|47
|23.50
|B.Penny, San Diego St.
|8
|2
|47
|23.50
|J.Tyson, Colorado
|8
|2
|47
|23.50
|N.Williams, UNLV
|10
|8
|188
|23.50
|S.Jacques-Louis, Akron
|10
|13
|305
|23.46
|H.Hall, Georgia Tech
|10
|7
|164
|23.43
|M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina
|8
|18
|420
|23.33
|R.Moss, Iowa
|9
|4
|93
|23.25
|X.White, Texas Tech
|10
|12
|279
|23.25
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|10
|12
|278
|23.17
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|9
|11
|254
|23.09
|D.Ngata, Arizona St.
|10
|17
|392
|23.06
|N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii
|9
|2
|46
|23.00
|M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech
|6
|1
|23
|23.00
|S.Malignaggi, James Madison
|7
|5
|115
|23.00
|J.Marshall, Florida
|8
|1
|23
|23.00
|J.Martin, Charlotte
|4
|2
|46
|23.00
|D.Moorer, Texas State
|9
|11
|253
|23.00
|E.Payne, Marshall
|9
|1
|23
|23.00
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|8
|1
|23
|23.00
|L.Keys, Tulane
|9
|11
|252
|22.91
|N.Remigio, Fresno St.
|10
|18
|409
|22.72
|T.Mims, Southern Miss.
|6
|7
|159
|22.71
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|9
|11
|249
|22.64
|N.Cain, LSU
|8
|5
|113
|22.60
|J.Williams, Boston College
|6
|4
|90
|22.50
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|8
|4
|90
|22.50
|M.Knowles, Kansas St.
|10
|14
|314
|22.43
|O.Smith, Maryland
|9
|13
|291
|22.38
|K.Wilburn, Ohio
|9
|23
|514
|22.35
|J.Bell, Nevada
|8
|12
|267
|22.25
|G.Rogers, Memphis
|10
|14
|311
|22.21
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|10
|5
|111
|22.20
|K.Hutson, Oregon
|9
|6
|133
|22.17
|A. Vivens, Colorado St.
|5
|6
|133
|22.17
|S.James, West Virginia
|10
|7
|155
|22.14
|J.Nabors, Baylor
|8
|7
|155
|22.14
|C.Wright, Boise St.
|8
|10
|221
|22.10
|A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|7
|3
|66
|22.00
|J.Ford, FAU
|6
|2
|44
|22.00
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|X.Henderson, Michigan St.
|4
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|M.Perry, TCU
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|J.Robertson, Duke
|8
|4
|88
|22.00
|E.Sanders, Iowa St.
|6
|3
|66
|22.00
|C.Stone, Wyoming
|9
|7
|154
|22.00
|D.Starling, Virginia
|8
|14
|306
|21.86
|J.Gill, Boston College
|10
|19
|415
|21.84
|T.Tucker, Cincinnati
|10
|6
|131
|21.83
|B.McReynolds, South Alabama
|8
|11
|240
|21.82
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|10
|9
|196
|21.78
|M.Mathison, W. Kentucky
|11
|11
|239
|21.73
|D.Connors, Rice
|10
|3
|65
|21.67
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|10
|10
|216
|21.60
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|10
|19
|410
|21.58
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|8
|7
|151
|21.57
|A.Terry, Air Force
|8
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.Youngblood, Rutgers
|5
|6
|129
|21.50
|G.Jackson, Washington
|10
|10
|214
|21.40
|K.Logan, Kansas
|9
|8
|171
|21.38
|D.Houston, Uconn
|8
|3
|64
|21.33
|J.Brown, UAB
|10
|19
|405
|21.32
|L.Joseph, FIU
|10
|23
|490
|21.30
|D.Taylor, Arizona St.
|8
|7
|149
|21.29
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|10
|12
|255
|21.25
|M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan
|7
|1
|21
|21.00
|N.Bowers, Toledo
|5
|1
|21
|21.00
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|11
|30
|630
|21.00
|J.Delgado, Oregon
|6
|1
|21
|21.00
|B.Epton, SMU
|4
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.George, Miami
|4
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|10
|8
|168
|21.00
|D.Greene, Wake Forest
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|R.Hammond, Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|63
|21.00
|L.James, Old Dominion
|10
|15
|315
|21.00
|T.Jones, Missouri
|2
|1
|21
|21.00
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Patterson, FIU
|9
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Record, SMU
|3
|3
|63
|21.00
|T.Robinson, Army
|6
|1
|21
|21.00
|Z.Thomas, Mississippi St.
|8
|1
|21
|21.00
|M.Wax, Syracuse
|9
|1
|21
|21.00
|Z.West, Kent St.
|8
|1
|21
|21.00
|Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe
|8
|2
|42
|21.00
|J.Thompson, Stanford
|3
|12
|251
|20.92
|S.Louis, Liberty
|9
|11
|230
|20.91
|J.Hatfield, East Carolina
|6
|9
|188
|20.89
|G.Desrosiers, Umass
|10
|25
|522
|20.88
|R.O’Keefe, UCF
|10
|18
|374
|20.78
|M.Golden, Houston
|8
|4
|83
|20.75
|J.Holiday, Tennessee
|10
|11
|228
|20.73
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|10
|6
|124
|20.67
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|9
|3
|62
|20.67
|T.Palmer, Nebraska
|10
|3
|62
|20.67
|E.Demercado, TCU
|10
|5
|103
|20.60
|B.Dozier, N. Illinois
|8
|5
|103
|20.60
|C.Dike, Wisconsin
|10
|2
|41
|20.50
|J.Lewis, New Mexico
|8
|2
|41
|20.50
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|10
|12
|246
|20.50
|R.Ealy, Arkansas St.
|10
|7
|143
|20.43
|C.Beck, Virginia Tech
|3
|5
|102
|20.40
|A.Henning, Michigan
|10
|8
|163
|20.38
|Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee
|10
|3
|61
|20.33
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|8
|3
|61
|20.33
|K.Jackson, Georgia
|10
|13
|264
|20.31
|J.Harrison, Marshall
|9
|12
|243
|20.25
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|10
|12
|243
|20.25
|T.Hill, Nebraska
|8
|9
|182
|20.22
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|8
|10
|202
|20.20
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|10
|11
|222
|20.18
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|8
|7
|140
|20.00
|J.Cameron, Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|E.Castonguay, Air Force
|9
|1
|20
|20.00
|X.Coleman, Boston College
|7
|1
|20
|20.00
|C.Cooley, Wyoming
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|4
|10
|200
|20.00
|S.Hagans, Duke
|10
|2
|40
|20.00
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|10
|1
|20
|20.00
|B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe
|8
|2
|40
|20.00
|T.Matthews, Texas Tech
|7
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|9
|1
|20
|20.00
|D.Burks, Purdue
|10
|13
|259
|19.92
|B.Murphy, Army
|9
|5
|99
|19.80
|H.Rutledge, Charlotte
|8
|7
|138
|19.71
|J.Credle, N. Illinois
|4
|3
|59
|19.67
|L.Diamont, Duke
|4
|3
|59
|19.67
|C.Lutz, Vanderbilt
|5
|3
|59
|19.67
|D.Davis, TCU
|10
|15
|294
|19.60
|A.Simpson, Arizona
|8
|17
|332
|19.53
|R.Johnson, Texas
|10
|2
|39
|19.50
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|10
|11
|213
|19.36
|B.Sanders, Nevada
|10
|14
|271
|19.36
|J.Houston, NC State
|9
|3
|58
|19.33
|E.Wilson, FIU
|10
|6
|116
|19.33
|J.Platt, FAU
|8
|7
|135
|19.29
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|10
|11
|210
|19.09
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|10
|14
|267
|19.07
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|9
|12
|228
|19.00
|D.Arias, Colorado
|9
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Banks, Maryland
|10
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|5
|5
|95
|19.00
|T.Blair, Temple
|4
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Brantley, Miami
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Broussard, Michigan St.
|10
|5
|95
|19.00
|T.Coles, UCF
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|E.Culp, Troy
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|W.Ford, FAU
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|A.Hayes, California
|4
|8
|152
|19.00
|D.Hellams, Alabama
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|G.Holmes, Baylor
|10
|4
|76
|19.00
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|9
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Keaton, Marshall
|8
|3
|57
|19.00
|J.Marshall, Buffalo
|10
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.McCulley, Ball St.
|2
|3
|57
|19.00
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|9
|4
|76
|19.00
|N.Montgomery, Rutgers
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Moore, Nebraska
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|E.Noa, Boise St.
|7
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Richardson, UCF
|10
|3
|57
|19.00
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|9
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Woods, Troy
|6
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Perdue, Hawaii
|8
|22
|417
|18.95
|M.Haywood, Navy
|10
|15
|283
|18.87
|C.Harrell, Southern Miss.
|10
|11
|207
|18.82
|J.Jones, Ohio
|10
|8
|150
|18.75
|C.Black, Virginia Tech
|9
|10
|187
|18.70
|M.Bell, Colorado
|9
|3
|56
|18.67
|M.Stewart, Army
|4
|3
|56
|18.67
|B.Battie, South Florida
|10
|30
|559
|18.63
|K.Jones, UCLA
|10
|8
|149
|18.62
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|10
|13
|242
|18.62
|G.Bernard, Michigan St.
|10
|5
|93
|18.60
|B.Brewton, Uconn
|3
|5
|93
|18.60
|N.Martinez, Texas Tech
|10
|7
|130
|18.57
|T.Grimes, Akron
|8
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Bech, LSU
|7
|5
|92
|18.40
|B.Massey, SMU
|8
|8
|147
|18.38
|S.Garrett, San Jose St.
|9
|16
|291
|18.19
|J.Aaron, West Virginia
|8
|12
|218
|18.17
|T.Henry, Michigan St.
|4
|7
|127
|18.14
|S.Asbury, Old Dominion
|6
|1
|18
|18.00
|I.Esdale, Rice
|10
|1
|18
|18.00
|C.Flemister, Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|54
|18.00
|I.Garcia-Castaneda, Nebraska
|5
|2
|36
|18.00
|B.Golden, Akron
|5
|5
|90
|18.00
|M.Jones, Mississippi
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Nicholas, LSU
|2
|2
|36
|18.00
|C.Offerdahl, Colorado
|8
|1
|18
|18.00
|R.Rochelle, Rutgers
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Weston, Florida
|3
|3
|54
|18.00
