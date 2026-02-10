Castle leads San Antonio against Los Angeles after 40-point performance

San Antonio Spurs (36-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-20, fifth in the Western Conference) Los…

San Antonio Spurs (36-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -8.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Stephon Castle scored 40 points in the Spurs’ 138-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers are 21-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 116.0 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Spurs are 22-13 against conference opponents. San Antonio averages 117.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Lakers score 116.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 112.2 the Spurs allow. The Spurs are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 48.5% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 107-91 on Jan. 8. Keldon Johnson scored 27 points to help lead the Spurs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 22.5 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Luka Doncic: out (hamstring), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Spurs: Lindy Waters III: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

