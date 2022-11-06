NEW YORK (AP) — The 131 players who became free agents Sunday: AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (3) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b;…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 131 players who became free agents Sunday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b.

BOSTON (5) — Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; JD Martinez, dh; Matt Strahm, lhp; Michael Wacha, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — José Abreu, 1b; Elvis Andrus, ss; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Vince Velazquez, rhp.

CLEVELAND (1) — Austin Hedges, c.

DETROIT (2) — Tucker Barnhart, c; Daniel Norris, lhp.

HOUSTON (6) — Michael Brantley, of; Jason Castro, c; Aledmys Díaz, inf-of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Rafael Montero, rhp; Christian Vázquez, c.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Zack Greinke, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Archie Bradley, rhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Michael Lorenzen, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (5) — Michael Fulmer, rhp; Billy Hamilton, of; Sandy León, c; Aaron Sanchez, rhp; Gary Sánchez, c.

NEW YORK (9) — Andrew Benintendi, of; Zack Britton, lhp; Matt Carpenter, inf-of; Miguel Castro, rhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Chad Green, rhp; Aaron Judge, of; Jameson Taillon, rhp.

OAKLAND (2) — Chad Pinder, of; Stephen Vogt, c.

SEATTLE (5) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Curt Casali, c; Adam Frazier, 2b; Mitch Haniger, of; Carlos Santana, 1b.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Corey Kluber, rhp; David Peralta, of; Mike Zunino, c.

TEXAS (5) — Kohei Arihara, rhp; Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Matt Moore, lhp; Martín Pérez, lhp; Kevin Plawecki, c.

TORONTO (3) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; David Phelps, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (0)

ATLANTA (9) — Ehire Adrianza, inf; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; Robbie Grossman, of; Jay Jackson, rhp; Luke Jackson, rhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp; Dansby Swanson, ss.

CHICAGO (2) — Willson Contreras, c; Wade Miley, lhp.

CINCINNATI (5) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Austin Romine, c; Donovan Solano, 2b; Hunter Strickland, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

COLORADO (5) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Carlos Estévez, rhp; José Iglesias, ss; Chad Kuhl, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (10) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Joey Gallo, of; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Chris Martin, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; David Price, lhp; Trea Turner, ss.

MIAMI (0)

MILWAUKEE (6) — Josh Lindblom, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; Omar Narváez, c; Jace Peterson, inf-of; Taylor Rogers, lhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

NEW YORK (9) — Edwin Díaz, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Seth Lugo, rhp; Trevor May, rhp; Tyler Naquin, of; Brandon Nimmo, of; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Joely Rodríguez, lhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (6) — Chris Devenski, rhp; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Noah Syndergaard, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Ben Gamel, of; Roberto Pérez, c.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Corey Dickerson, of; José Quintana, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (6) — Josh Bell, 1b; Mike Clevinger, rhp; Brandon Drury, inf-of; Pierce Johnson, rhp; Sean Manaea, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — José Álvarez, lhp; Brandon Belt, 1b; Shelby Miller, rhp; Joc Pederson, of.

WASHINGTON (7) — Steve Cishek, rhp; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Will Harris, rhp; César Hernández, 2b; Erasmo Ramirez, rhp; Joe Ross, rhp; Anibal Sánchez, rhp.

