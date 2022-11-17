AL MVP Stats

Hitters AB R H HR RBI Avg. 2022 — Judge, of, NY 570 133 177 62 131 .311 2021 —…

Hitters AB R H HR RBI Avg. 2022 — Judge, of, NY 570 133 177 62 131 .311 2021 — Ohtani, p/dh, LA 537 103 138 46 100 .257 2020 — Abreu, 1b, Chi 240 43 76 19 60 .317 2019 — Trout, of, LA 470 110 137 45 104 .291 2018 — Betts, of, Bos 520 129 180 32 80 .346 2017 — Altuve, 2b, Hou 590 112 204 24 81 .346 2016 — Trout, of, LA 549 123 173 29 100 .315 2015 — Donaldson, 3b, Tor 620 122 184 41 123 .297 2014 — Trout, of, LA 602 115 173 36 111 .287 2013 — Cabrera, 3b, Det 555 103 193 44 137 .348 2012 — Cabrera, 3b, Det 622 109 205 44 139 .330 2010 — Hamilton, of, Tex 518 95 186 32 100 .359 2009 — Mauer, c, Min 523 94 191 28 96 .365 2008 — Pedroia, 2b, Bos 653 118 213 17 83 .326 2007 — Rodriguez, 3b, NY 583 143 183 54 156 .314 2006 — Mourneau, 1b, Min 592 97 190 34 130 .321 2005 — Rodriguez, 3b, NY 605 124 194 48 130 .321 2004 — Guerrero, of, Ana 612 124 206 39 126 .337 2003 — Rodriguez, ss, Tex 607 124 181 47 118 .298 2002 — Tejada, ss, Oak 662 108 204 34 131 .308 2001 — Suzuki, of, Sea 692 127 242 8 69 .350 2000 — Ja. Giambi, 1b, Oak 510 108 170 43 137 .333 1999 — Rodriguez, c, Tex 600 116 199 35 113 .332 1998 — Gonzalez, of, Tex 606 110 193 45 157 .318 1997 — Griffey,Jr., of, Sea 608 125 185 56 147 .304 1996 — J.Gonzalez, of, Tex 541 89 170 47 144 .314 1995 — Vaughn, 1b, Bos 550 98 165 39 126 .300 1994 — Thomas, 1b, Chi 399 106 141 38 101 .353 1993 — Thomas, 1b, Chi 549 106 174 41 128 .319 1991 — C.Ripken, ss, Bal 650 99 210 34 114 .323 1990 — R.Henderson, of, Oak 489 119 159 28 61 .325 1989 — Yount, of, Mil 614 101 195 21 103 .318 1988 — Canseco, of, Oak 610 120 187 42 124 .307 1987 — G.Bell, of, Tor 610 111 188 47 134 .308 1985 — Mattingly, 1b, NY 652 107 211 35 145 .324 1983 — C.Ripken, ss, Bal 663 121 211 27 102 .318 1982 — Yount, ss, Mil 635 129 210 29 114 .331 1980 — Brett, 3b, KC 449 87 175 24 118 .390 1979 — Baylor, of-dh, Cal 628 120 186 36 139 .296 1978 — Rice, of-dh, Bos 677 121 213 46 139 .315 1977 — Carew, 1b, Min 616 128 239 14 100 .388 1976 — Munson, c, NY 616 79 186 17 105 .302 1975 — Lynn, of, Bos 528 103 175 21 105 .331 1974 — Burroughs, of, Tex 554 84 167 25 118 .301 1973 — Jackson, of, Oak 539 99 158 32 117 .293 1972 — Allen, 1b, Chi 506 90 156 37 113 .308 1970 — Powell, 1b, Bal 526 82 156 35 114 .297 1969 — Killebrew, 3b-1b, Min 555 106 153 49 140 .276 1967 — Yastrzemski, of, Bos 579 112 189 44 121 .326 1966 — F.Robinson, of, Bal 576 122 182 49 122 .316 1965 — Versalles, ss, Min 666 126 182 19 77 .273 1964 — B.Robinson, 3b, Bal 612 82 194 28 118 .317 1963 — E.Howard, c, NY 487 75 140 28 85 .287 1962 — Mantle, of, NY 377 96 121 30 89 .321 1961 — Maris, of, NY 590 132 159 61 142 .269 1960 — Maris, of, NY 499 98 141 39 112 .283 1959 — Fox, 2b, Chi 624 84 191 2 70 .306 1958 — Jensen, of, Bos 548 83 157 35 122 .286 1957 — Mantle, of, NY 474 121 173 34 94 .365 1956 — Mantle, of, NY 533 132 188 52 130 .353 1955 — Berra, c, NY 541 84 147 27 108 .272 1954 — Berra, c, NY 584 88 179 22 125 .307 1953 — Rosen, 3b, Cle 599 115 201 43 145 .336 1951 — Berra, c, NY 547 92 161 27 88 .294 1950 — Rizzuto, ss, NY 617 125 200 7 64 .324 1949 — T.Williams, of, Bos 566 150 194 43 159 .343 1948 — Boudreau, ss, Cle 560 116 199 18 106 .355 1947 — DiMaggio, of, NY 534 97 168 20 97 .315 1946 — T.Williams, of, Bos 514 142 176 38 123 .342 1942 — Gordon, 2b, NY 538 88 173 18 103 .322 1941 — DiMaggio, of, NY 541 122 193 30 125 .357 1940 — Greenberg, of, Det 573 129 195 41 150 .340 1939 — DiMaggio, of, NY 462 108 176 30 126 .381 1938 — Foxx, 1b, Bos 565 139 197 50 175 .349 1937 — Gehringer, 2b, Det 564 133 209 14 96 .371 1936 — Gehrig, 1b, NY 579 167 205 49 152 .354 1935 — Greenberg, 1b, Det 619 121 203 36 170 .328 1934 — Cochrane, c, Det 437 74 140 2 76 .320 1933 — Foxx, 1b, Phi 573 125 204 48 163 .356 1932 — Foxx, 1b, Phi 585 151 213 58 169 .364

Pitchers IP W-L BB SO SV ERA 2011 — Verlander, Det 251 24-5 57 250 0 2.40 1992 — Eckersley, Oak 80 7-1 11 93 51 1.91 1986 — Clemens, Bos 254 24-4 67 238 0 2.48 1984 — Hernandez, Det 140.1 9-3 36 112 32 1.92 1981 — Fingers, Mil 78 6-3 13 61 28 1.04 1971 — Blue, Oak 312 24-8 88 301 0 1.82 1968 — McLain, Det 336 31-6 63 280 0 1.96 1952 — Shantz, Phi 279.2 24-7 63 152 0 2.48 1945 — Newhouser, Det 313.1 25-9 110 212 2 1.81 1944 — Newhouser, Det 312.1 29-9 102 187 2 2.22 1943 — Chandler, NY 253 20-4 54 134 0 1.64 1931 — Grove, Phi 288.2 31-4 62 175 5 2.06

