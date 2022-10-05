Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 91 69 .569 +5½ y-Seattle 89 72 .553 +3 y-Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 91 69 .569 +5½ y-Seattle 89 72 .553 +3 y-Tampa Bay 86 75 .534 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-New York 100 61 .621 +13 y-San Diego 89 72 .553 +2 y-Philadelphia 87 74 .540 _ Milwaukee 86 75 .534 1

y-clinched wild card

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4 a.m.

___

