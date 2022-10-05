Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|91
|69
|.569
|+5½
|y-Seattle
|89
|72
|.553
|+3
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|75
|.534
|_
y-clinched wild card
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings
Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-New York
|100
|61
|.621
|+13
|y-San Diego
|89
|72
|.553
|+2
|y-Philadelphia
|87
|74
|.540
|_
|Milwaukee
|86
|75
|.534
|1
y-clinched wild card
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4 a.m.
___
