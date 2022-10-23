RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Warplane crashes in Siberia | Threats to Norway's infrastructure | Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians
Tarasov gets 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 5-1

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 7:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday.

Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets who won for the first time in three road games. Liam Foudy and Jack Roslovic each had two assists.

Artemi Panarin scored to give him a point in each of the Rangers’ six games this season and Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves to fall to 0-2-0. New York lost its second straight at home after an overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday night.

Werenski opened the scoring with 2:06 left in the first period. Halak seemed to have stopped Werenski’s shot but the puck skittered past the veteran goalie.

Peeke made it 2-0 at 1:42 of the second when his shot from the right faceoff circle eluded Halak for this first of the campaign.

Chinakhov’s goal came at the 9-minute mark of the second for his first of the season to give Columbus a three-goal lead. Foudy, making his season debut, got his second assist of the night.

Panarin got his fourth of the season on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:16 left in the middle period to get the Rangers on the scoreboard.

Robinson added his first with 5:47 left in the third before Johnson capped the scoring 44 seconds later.

Tarasov, a 23-year-old Russian was a third-round draft pick in 2017 by the Blue Jackets, made nine saves in the first period, 15 in the second and six in the third. The 6-foot-5 goalie, who made a nifty glove save on Rangers defenseman Zac Jones at 6:40 of the second, was mobbed by his teammates at the final buzzer.

Tarasov has been backing up starter Elvis Merzlikins while Joonas Korpisalo recovers from hip surgery.

INJURY

Rangers forward Filip Chytil did not return after a collision with Columbus forward Cole Sillinger early in the contest.

MILESTONE

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren played in his 200th career NHL game.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Host defending champion Colorado on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.

