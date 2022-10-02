IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
Naylor brothers batting back-to-back for Guardians

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 2:02 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians’ lineup had a family look on Sunday.

Manager Terry Francona’s batting order against Kansas City featured the Naylor brothers hitting back-to-back. Josh hit cleanup and played first base and Bo, who was called up from the minors Saturday, hit fifth as the designated hitter. Both players bat left-handed.

Bo Naylor is expected to be on Cleveland’s postseason roster as the third catcher. He made his major league debut in the sixth inning Saturday night, going 0 for 2 and throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.

Bo Naylor, 22, was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2018 draft. He began this season at Double-A Akron and was promoted to Triple-A Columbus in June. Bo Naylor is the only catcher in the minor leagues this season to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Cleveland acquired Josh Naylor, 25, from San Diego in 2020. He overcame a gruesome leg injury last season to play a major role in Cleveland’s surprising run to the AL Central title. He is batting .251 with 19 home runs and 73 RBIs.

