HURRICANE IAN: Dangers persist in Ian's wake | Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Photos
Home » Sports » LIV Golf Money Leaders

LIV Golf Money Leaders

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.

Trn Prize Money Team Money Total Money
1. Dustin Johnson 5 $9,525,000 $3,000,000 $12,525,000
2. Branden Grace 5 $6,233,666 $1,125,000 $7,358,666
3. Charl Schwartzel 5 $5,250,500 $1,125,000 $6,375,500
4. Cameron Smith 2 $5,012,500 $62,500 $5,075,000
5. Henrik Stenson 2 $4,159,000 $375,000 $4,534,000
6. Peter Uihlein 5 $3,515,500 $750,000 $4,265,500
7. Carlos Ortiz 4 $3,487,000 $250,000 $3,737,000
8. Louis Oosthuizen 5 $2,989,167 $1,125,000 $4,114,167
9. Matthew Wolff 4 $2,966,000 $62,500 $3,028,500
10. Talor Gooch 5 $2,848,000 $3,000,000 $5,848,000
11. Joaquin Niemann 2 $2,825,000 N/A $2,825,000
12. Patrick Reed 4 $2,733,500 $3,000,000 $5,733,500
13. Sergio Garcia 5 $2,554,500 $250,000 $2,804,500
14. Hennie Du Plessis 3 $2,405,000 $1,125,000 $3,530,000
15. Lee Westwood 5 $2,374,600 $625,000 $2,999,600
16. Anirban Lahiri 2 $1,982,500 $375,000 $2,357,500
17. Sam Horsfield 5 $1,859,000 $625,000 $2,484,000
18. Bryson DeChambeau 4 $1,506,750 $375,000 $1,881,750
19. Kevin Na 5 $1,369,000 N/A $1,369,000
20. Justin Harding 3 $1,319,167 N/A $1,319,167
21. Abraham Ancer 4 $1,293,000 $250,000 $1,543,000
22. Laurie Canter 5 $1,273,450 $125,000 $1,398,450
23. Martin Kaymer 5 $1,271,800 N/A $1,271,800
24. Chase Koepka 5 $1,270,250 $375,000 $1,645,250
25. Jinichiro Kozuma 3 $1,205,000 N/A $1,205,000
26. Turk Pettit 5 $1,146,000 N/A $1,146,000
27. Phil Mickelson 5 $1,135,250 $62,500 $1,197,750
28. Graeme McDowell 5 $1,077,667 N/A $1,077,667
29. Brooks Koepka 4 $1,048,600 $375,000 $1,423,600
30. Adrian Otaegui 3 $1,044,500 N/A $1,044,500
31. Jason Kokrak 3 $1,005,000 $375,000 $1,380,000
32. Ian Poulter 5 $994,833 $625,000 $1,619,833
33. Scott Vincent 5 $992,700 N/A $992,700
34. Paul Casey 3 $989,200 $375,000 $1,364,200
35. Matt Jones 5 $982,600 $62,500 $1,045,100
36. Richard Bland 5 $956,833 $375,000 $1,331,833
37. Phachara Khongwatmai 5 $912,333 $375,000 $1,287,333
38. Sadom Kaewkanjana 5 $850,000 N/A $850,000
39. Bernd Wiesberger 5 $784,500 $62,500 $847,000
40. James Piot 5 $776,000 N/A $776,000
41. Sihwan Kim 4 $747,000 N/A $747,000
42. Oliver Bekker 1 $737,500 N/A $737,500
43. Shaun Norris 5 $718,000 N/A $718,000
44. Hudson Swafford 5 $716,000 N/A $716,000
45. Wade Ormsby 5 $706,000 $62,500 $768,500
46. Pat Perez 4 $701,000 $3,000,000 $3,701,000
47. Jediah Morgan 5 $691,000 N/A $691,000
48. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 4 $643,000 $250,000 $893,000
49. Ryosuke Kinoshita 3 $624,000 N/A $624,000
50. Charles Howell III 3 $620,333 $375,000 $995,333
51. Cameron Tringale 2 $503,700 $62,500 $566,200
52. Yuki Inamori 2 $501,000 N/A $501,000
53. Hideto Tanihara 3 $481,600 N/A $481,600
54. Travis Smyth 3 $471,000 $375,000 $846,000
55. David Puig 3 $404,000 N/A $404,000
56. Harold Varner III 2 $321,000 N/A $321,000
57. Ian Snyman 2 $316,000 N/A $316,000
58. Pablo Larrazabal 1 $315,000 N/A $315,000
59. Marc Leishman 2 $284,000 $62,500 $346,500
60. Blake Windred 2 $263,000 N/A $263,000
61. Itthipat Buranatanyarat 2 $249,000 N/A $249,000
62. JC Ritchie 1 $226,000 N/A $226,000
63. Viraj Madappa 1 $154,000 N/A $154,000
64. Kevin Yuan 1 $146,000 N/A $146,000
65. Shergo Al Kurdi 1 $144,000 $125,000 $269,000
T66. Oliver Fisher 1 $136,000 N/A $136,000
T66. Ratchanon Chantananuwat 1 $136,000 N/A $136,000
68. Andy Ogletree 1 $120,000 N/A $120,000

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up