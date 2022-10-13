RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 2:39 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 59 45 5 1 229 127
Tulane 2 0 51 33 5 1 186 80
UCF 1 0 41 19 4 1 178 73
Memphis 2 1 93 49 4 2 204 164
Navy 2 1 89 78 2 3 106 105
Houston 1 1 57 59 3 3 188 202
East Carolina 1 2 77 75 3 3 185 127
SMU 0 1 19 41 2 3 173 143
Temple 0 1 3 24 2 3 75 84
Tulsa 0 2 42 84 2 4 198 211
South Florida 0 2 52 76 1 5 146 218

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 41, SMU 19

Friday’s Games

Houston 33, Memphis 32

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24

Tulane 24, East Carolina 9

Navy 53, Tulsa 21

Thursday, Oct. 13

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Tulane at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 4 0 153 78 6 0 236 110
Syracuse 2 0 53 27 5 0 192 70
NC State 1 1 39 47 5 1 183 94
Wake Forest 1 1 76 72 5 1 247 153
Florida St. 2 2 117 95 4 2 188 125
Louisville 1 3 105 117 3 3 166 134
Boston College 1 3 61 135 2 4 120 174

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 2 0 68 34 5 1 254 192
Georgia Tech 2 1 59 82 3 3 104 168
Duke 1 1 58 40 4 2 195 118
Pittsburgh 1 1 66 55 4 2 210 157
Virginia Tech 1 2 66 96 2 4 120 156
Miami 0 1 24 27 2 3 164 109
Virginia 0 3 54 94 2 4 107 149

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 34, Virginia 17

Pittsburgh 45, Virginia Tech 29

North Carolina 27, Miami 24

Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20

Clemson 31, Boston College 3

Wake Forest 45, Army 10

NC State 19, Florida St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 1 0 35 28 5 1 215 140
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 49 20 2 4 173 209
Austin Peay 1 1 51 69 4 2 210 110
Kennesaw St. 1 1 68 69 2 3 119 181
E. Kentucky 0 1 20 31 3 2 188 175
North Alabama 0 1 34 40 1 4 139 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 52, Cent. Arkansas 49

Kennesaw St. 40, North Alabama 34

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville St. at Madison, Ala., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma St. 2 0 77 56 5 0 232 124
TCU 2 0 93 55 5 0 232 119
Kansas St. 3 0 88 71 5 1 172 100
Kansas 2 1 100 91 5 1 239 158
Texas 2 1 121 57 4 2 233 107
Baylor 1 1 56 60 3 2 187 103
Texas Tech 1 2 96 112 3 3 206 179
Iowa St. 0 3 44 55 3 3 139 82
Oklahoma 0 3 58 145 3 3 185 175
West Virginia 0 2 62 93 2 3 191 148

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 38, Kansas 31

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 31

Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 9

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 2 0 81 36 5 0 201 57
Sacramento St. 2 0 104 28 5 0 238 92
Weber St. 2 0 62 33 5 0 182 59
Montana St. 3 0 116 65 5 1 247 163
Idaho 2 0 82 45 3 2 163 118
Portland St. 1 1 51 80 2 3 122 159
N. Arizona 1 2 68 91 2 4 105 161
N. Colorado 1 2 77 124 2 4 142 217
Cal Poly 0 2 50 80 1 4 106 180
E. Washington 0 2 56 83 1 4 123 234
UC Davis 0 2 36 58 1 4 114 129
Idaho St. 0 3 40 100 0 6 84 221

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29

Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 6

Portland St. 48, Lincoln University (CA) 6

Weber St. 45, E. Washington 21

Sacramento St. 55, N. Colorado 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 1 0 34 28 3 2 142 142
NC A&T 1 0 24 13 2 3 101 160
Gardner-Webb 1 0 48 0 2 4 176 155
Bryant 0 1 13 24 2 4 196 180
Charleston Southern 0 1 28 34 0 5 105 205
Robert Morris 0 1 0 48 0 5 46 160

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0

Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10

Campbell 34, Charleston Southern 28

Saturday, Oct. 15

Robert Morris at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Edward Waters at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Bryant, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 3 0 92 51 6 0 258 68
Ohio St. 3 0 150 51 6 0 293 94
Penn St. 2 0 52 38 5 0 172 74
Maryland 1 2 83 78 4 2 204 136
Indiana 1 2 54 86 3 3 146 183
Rutgers 0 3 33 90 3 3 137 132
Michigan St. 0 3 40 110 2 4 155 162

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 2 1 63 39 5 1 156 48
Purdue 2 1 82 74 4 2 195 132
Nebraska 2 1 77 65 3 3 171 176
Minnesota 1 1 44 27 4 1 193 44
Iowa 1 2 47 46 3 3 88 59
Wisconsin 1 2 73 93 3 3 191 117
Northwestern 1 2 45 87 1 5 106 166

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 31, Maryland 29

Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7

Ohio St. 49, Michigan St. 20

Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Saturday, Oct. 15

Minnesota at Illinois, Noon

Penn St. at Michigan, Noon

Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Elon 3 0 92 68 5 1 179 134
New Hampshire 4 0 120 72 4 2 154 161
Delaware 3 1 122 61 5 1 171 77
William & Mary 2 1 85 66 5 1 197 118
Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 108 104 4 2 237 169
Rhode Island 1 1 56 56 3 2 153 132
Richmond 1 1 78 37 3 2 156 98
Villanova 1 1 87 69 3 2 180 156
Maine 1 1 51 69 1 4 86 169
Hampton 0 2 27 66 3 2 117 111
Towson 0 3 34 88 2 4 84 187
Albany (NY) 0 2 54 66 1 4 154 209
Stony Brook 0 4 45 137 0 5 48 157

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31

Elon 27, Towson 10

Maine 31, Hampton 24

New Hampshire 24, Stony Brook 14

William & Mary 27, Delaware 21

Saturday, Oct. 15

Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 1 p.m.

Elon at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Hampton at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 2 0 76 58 4 2 224 198
Rice 1 0 28 24 3 2 154 155
North Texas 2 0 76 41 3 3 206 218
Louisiana Tech 1 0 41 31 2 3 151 186
UAB 1 1 65 42 3 2 173 84
W. Kentucky 1 1 101 31 3 3 245 142
FAU 1 1 71 58 2 4 191 176
UTEP 1 2 85 107 3 4 155 202
Middle Tennessee 0 2 44 86 3 3 179 186
FIU 0 1 0 73 2 3 83 191
Charlotte 0 2 48 84 1 5 155 278

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB 41, Middle Tennessee 14

UTSA 31, W. Kentucky 28

Uconn 33, FIU 12

Louisiana Tech 41, UTEP 31

Friday, Oct. 14

UTSA at FIU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Rice at FAU, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn 1 0 23 17 4 0 119 59
Princeton 1 0 24 6 4 0 115 39
Harvard 2 0 70 56 3 1 119 107
Yale 2 0 62 35 3 1 110 99
Columbia 0 1 6 24 3 1 114 40
Brown 0 1 28 35 2 2 109 131
Cornell 0 2 42 73 2 2 104 126
Dartmouth 0 2 38 47 1 3 104 98

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 35, Cornell 28

Saturday’s Games

Yale 24, Dartmouth 21

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Columbia 28, Wagner 7

Brown 27, CCSU 20

Penn 59, Georgetown 28

Friday, Oct. 14

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bucknell at Yale, Noon

Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 112 58 3 3 179 164
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 47 48 3 3 125 151
Ohio 1 1 79 65 3 3 199 244
Bowling Green 1 1 38 66 2 4 160 246
Kent St. 1 1 55 51 2 4 163 178
Akron 0 2 62 86 1 5 110 245

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 2 0 90 49 4 2 217 153
Ball St. 2 1 91 91 3 3 155 184
E. Michigan 1 1 76 73 4 2 189 190
W. Michigan 1 1 60 75 2 4 136 185
Cent. Michigan 0 2 33 55 1 5 156 184
N. Illinois 0 2 70 96 1 5 190 230

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7

Ohio 55, Akron 34

Ball St. 17, Cent. Michigan 16

Miami (Ohio) 27, Kent St. 24

Toledo 52, N. Illinois 32

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Akron, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.

Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Norfolk St. 1 0 24 21 1 5 81 232
NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 1 191 102
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 105 89
Morgan St. 0 1 21 24 2 3 117 131
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 4 118 130
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 4 94 176

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21

Florida A&M 20, SC State 14

Thursday, Oct. 13

Morgan St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 3 0 92 57 5 1 219 105
S. Dakota St. 3 0 90 27 5 1 162 73
S. Illinois 3 0 91 52 4 2 182 174
North Dakota 3 1 129 122 4 2 173 184
Illinois St. 1 1 37 40 3 2 100 106
N. Iowa 2 2 120 83 2 4 158 168
Youngstown St. 0 2 44 62 2 3 124 123
Missouri St. 0 3 66 114 2 4 155 196
Indiana St. 0 2 40 51 1 4 71 170
South Dakota 0 2 20 62 1 4 65 141
W. Illinois 0 2 27 86 0 5 72 207

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26

S. Illinois 38, Missouri St. 21

S. Dakota St. 28, South Dakota 3

Illinois St. 23, N. Iowa 21

North Dakota 35, Youngstown St. 30

Saturday, Oct. 15

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 2 0 73 23 4 1 144 70
UNLV 2 1 72 84 4 2 196 152
San Diego St. 1 1 29 49 3 3 111 143
Nevada 0 2 34 65 2 4 136 173
Fresno St. 0 1 20 40 1 4 118 146
Hawaii 0 1 14 16 1 5 101 243

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 3 0 106 47 4 2 163 115
Colorado St. 1 0 17 14 1 4 60 178
Wyoming 2 1 60 61 4 3 163 184
Utah St. 1 1 58 61 2 4 122 209
Air Force 1 2 89 71 4 2 191 108
New Mexico 0 3 48 89 2 4 116 137

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. 40, UNLV 7

Colorado St. 17, Nevada 14

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14

Utah St. 34, Air Force 27

Boise St. 40, Fresno St. 20

San Diego St. 16, Hawaii 14

Saturday, Oct. 15

Utah St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stonehill 1 0 24 20 3 0 133 50
Merrimack 2 0 52 44 4 2 161 133
Sacred Heart 1 0 14 10 3 2 92 85
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 0 66 20 3 2 155 107
Duquesne 0 2 41 52 1 5 110 168
CCSU 0 2 23 53 0 6 78 223
LIU Brooklyn 0 1 23 24 0 5 83 193
Wagner 0 1 7 27 0 5 52 228

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 27, CCSU 20

Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21

Columbia 28, Wagner 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 5 1 204 164
UT Martin 3 0 146 70 4 2 225 160
E. Illinois 1 0 35 21 2 3 124 155
Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 2 54 105 3 2 164 177
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 106 146
Tennessee Tech 0 2 48 79 1 4 112 193
Murray St. 0 2 37 80 0 6 64 256

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27

SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 20

UT Martin 45, Murray St. 16

Lindenwood (Mo.) 52, Cent. Arkansas 49

Tennessee St. 41, Bethune-Cookman 17

Saturday, Oct. 15

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 4 0 130 81 6 0 241 112
UCLA 3 0 127 81 6 0 249 136
Oregon 3 0 138 90 5 1 252 173
Utah 2 1 108 71 4 2 242 114
California 1 1 58 59 3 2 129 110
Oregon St. 1 2 58 86 4 2 195 163
Washington 1 2 110 107 4 2 246 161
Washington St. 1 2 83 83 4 2 162 121
Arizona 1 2 96 118 3 3 182 205
Arizona St. 1 2 83 114 2 4 161 181
Stanford 0 4 104 154 1 4 145 164
Colorado 0 2 37 88 0 5 67 216

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 42, Utah 32

Arizona St. 45, Washington 38

Southern Cal 30, Washington St. 14

Oregon 49, Arizona 22

Oregon St. 28, Stanford 27

Saturday, Oct. 15

California at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 2 0 92 10 6 0 228 93
Fordham 2 0 99 66 5 1 299 250
Lafayette 1 0 24 14 2 4 53 113
Lehigh 1 1 49 59 1 5 96 198
Colgate 0 1 10 35 1 4 86 153
Georgetown 0 2 57 80 1 5 140 238
Bucknell 0 2 14 81 0 5 41 160

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham 40, Lehigh 28

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Penn 59, Georgetown 28

Holy Cross 57, Bucknell 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bucknell at Yale, Noon

Colgate at Army, Noon

Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 0 65 40 4 1 153 96
Valparaiso 2 0 69 42 3 2 123 122
Davidson 2 1 103 51 4 2 213 109
Marist 2 1 99 94 2 3 114 175
Butler 1 1 31 31 3 2 124 112
Dayton 1 1 27 45 3 2 111 117
Stetson 1 1 69 71 3 2 152 138
Morehead St. 1 1 40 48 2 3 115 188
San Diego 1 1 43 38 2 3 141 109
Presbyterian 0 3 55 111 1 5 97 264
Drake 0 3 49 79 0 6 91 194

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21

Marist 45, Stetson 31

Butler 31, Dayton 0

San Diego 22, Drake 10

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Davidson 16

Saturday, Oct. 15

Dayton at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 116 39 6 0 237 64
Tennessee 2 0 78 46 5 0 234 89
Florida 1 2 73 81 4 2 185 152
Kentucky 1 2 59 62 4 2 158 98
South Carolina 1 2 61 106 4 2 202 150
Vanderbilt 0 2 31 107 3 3 199 221
Missouri 0 3 53 67 2 4 151 148

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 3 0 128 49 6 0 266 75
Mississippi 2 0 74 47 6 0 238 87
Mississippi St. 2 1 98 72 5 1 231 126
LSU 2 1 65 73 4 2 191 114
Auburn 1 2 44 77 3 3 122 150
Texas A&M 1 2 67 87 3 3 129 113
Arkansas 1 3 108 142 3 3 177 193

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 24, Missouri 17

Tennessee 40, LSU 13

Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17

Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28

South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14

Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

Saturday, Oct. 15

Auburn at Mississippi, Noon

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 3 0 108 13 5 1 232 82
Samford 3 0 97 53 5 1 157 131
Chattanooga 2 0 55 16 4 1 134 81
Furman 2 1 75 58 4 2 163 112
W. Carolina 1 2 56 101 3 3 202 195
The Citadel 1 2 30 55 1 4 40 133
ETSU 1 3 91 92 3 3 180 102
VMI 0 2 38 82 1 4 94 168
Wofford 0 3 21 101 0 6 50 178

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford 28, Wofford 14

ETSU 44, VMI 21

Furman 21, The Citadel 10

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 6

Saturday, Oct. 15

VMI at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M Commerce 1 0 31 28 3 2 188 91
Northwestern St. 2 0 71 60 2 4 129 253
Incarnate Word 2 1 139 78 5 1 289 162
SE Louisiana 1 1 69 66 3 3 203 152
Houston Baptist 1 1 54 53 2 3 120 142
Nicholls 1 1 52 53 1 5 103 230
McNeese St. 0 1 20 48 1 4 98 187
Lamar 0 3 78 128 0 6 122 222

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27

Texas A&M Commerce 31, SE Louisiana 28

Incarnate Word 56, Lamar 17

Nicholls 19, Houston Baptist 17

Saturday, Oct. 15

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 3 0 134 22 5 0 216 49
Florida A&M 2 1 75 91 4 2 142 174
Alabama A&M 2 1 97 96 2 4 117 221
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 63 54 1 4 102 198
Alabama St. 1 2 43 64 3 3 94 135
MVSU 0 3 21 113 0 6 51 211

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 2 0 68 28 3 2 125 130
Prairie View 3 1 112 97 3 3 139 149
Southern U. 2 1 104 40 3 2 207 105
Texas Southern 2 2 84 73 2 4 135 184
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 3 41 121 2 4 172 229
Grambling St. 0 3 64 107 1 5 138 252

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 37, Grambling St. 31

Florida A&M 20, SC State 14

Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Jackson St. 26, Alabama St. 12

Southern U. 45, Prairie View 13

Tennessee St. 41, Bethune-Cookman 17

Alcorn St. 30, MVSU 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 2 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 3 0 103 75 6 0 210 156
James Madison 3 0 114 61 5 0 221 75
Old Dominion 1 0 29 26 2 3 108 136
Georgia St. 1 1 65 74 2 4 179 200
Appalachian St. 1 2 84 96 3 3 211 173
Georgia Southern 0 2 63 75 3 3 222 182
Marshall 0 2 20 39 3 3 160 104

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 0 20 17 4 1 175 94
Troy 2 1 71 49 4 2 153 121
Texas State 1 1 49 64 3 3 145 156
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 57 54 3 3 151 115
Arkansas St. 1 2 91 99 2 4 193 191
Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 70 90 2 4 122 212
Southern Miss. 0 1 10 27 2 3 135 120

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 41, Georgia Southern 33

Troy 27, Southern Miss. 10

James Madison 42, Arkansas St. 20

Texas State 36, Appalachian St. 24

Coastal Carolina 28, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Marshall 13

Saturday, Oct. 15

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 1 0 42 40 4 1 172 146
Abilene Christian 1 0 26 10 4 2 164 119
Sam Houston St. 1 0 17 16 2 2 47 74
S. Utah 1 1 71 59 3 3 167 190
Stephen F. Austin 0 1 16 17 3 3 220 176
Utah Tech 0 2 27 57 1 4 130 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 41, Abilene Christian 38

Tarleton St. 42, S. Utah 40

Saturday, Oct. 15

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4:25 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 5 1 187 138
BYU 4 2 192 160
Notre Dame 3 2 128 116
Uconn 3 4 124 208
Army 1 4 139 165
New Mexico St. 1 5 84 194
Umass 1 5 77 190

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 42, Umass 24

Uconn 33, FIU 12

Notre Dame 28, BYU 20

Wake Forest 45, Army 10

Saturday, Oct. 15

Colgate at Army, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.

Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

