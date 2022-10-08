FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 2 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 2 0 59 45 5 1 229 127 Tulane 2 0 51 33 5 1 186 80 UCF 1 0 41 19 4 1 178 73 Memphis 2 1 93 49 4 2 204 164 Navy 2 1 89 78 2 3 106 105 Houston 1 1 57 59 3 3 188 202 East Carolina 1 2 77 75 3 3 185 127 SMU 0 1 19 41 2 3 173 143 Temple 0 1 3 24 2 3 75 84 Tulsa 0 2 42 84 2 4 198 211 South Florida 0 2 52 76 1 5 146 218

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 41, SMU 19

Friday’s Games

Houston 33, Memphis 32

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24

Tulane 24, East Carolina 9

Navy 53, Tulsa 21

Thursday, Oct. 13

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Tulane at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 3 0 122 75 5 0 205 107 Syracuse 2 0 53 27 5 0 192 70 Florida St. 2 1 100 76 4 1 171 106 Wake Forest 1 1 76 72 4 1 202 143 Boston College 1 2 58 104 2 3 117 143 Louisville 1 3 105 117 3 3 166 134 NC State 0 1 20 30 4 1 164 77

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 1 0 41 10 4 1 227 168 Georgia Tech 2 1 59 82 3 3 104 168 Duke 1 1 58 40 4 2 195 118 Pittsburgh 1 1 66 55 4 2 210 157 Virginia Tech 1 2 66 96 2 4 120 156 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 2 140 82 Virginia 0 3 54 94 2 4 107 149

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 34, Virginia 17

Pittsburgh 45, Virginia Tech 29

North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20

Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 1 0 35 28 5 1 215 140 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 49 20 2 3 124 157 Austin Peay 1 1 51 69 4 2 210 110 E. Kentucky 0 1 20 31 3 2 188 175 Kennesaw St. 0 1 28 35 1 3 79 147 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 118

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville St. at Madison, Ala., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma St. 2 0 77 56 5 0 232 124 TCU 2 0 93 55 5 0 232 119 Kansas St. 2 0 78 62 4 1 162 91 Kansas 2 1 100 91 5 1 239 158 Texas 2 1 121 57 4 2 233 107 Baylor 1 1 56 60 3 2 187 103 Texas Tech 1 2 96 112 3 3 206 179 Iowa St. 0 2 35 45 3 2 130 72 Oklahoma 0 3 58 145 3 3 185 175 West Virginia 0 2 62 93 2 3 191 148

Saturday’s Games

TCU 38, Kansas 31

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 31

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 2 0 81 36 5 0 201 57 Sacramento St. 1 0 49 21 4 0 183 85 Weber St. 1 0 17 12 4 0 137 38 Montana St. 3 0 116 65 5 1 247 163 Idaho 2 0 82 45 3 2 163 118 N. Colorado 1 1 70 69 2 3 135 162 Portland St. 1 1 51 80 1 3 74 153 N. Arizona 1 2 68 91 2 4 105 161 E. Washington 0 1 35 38 1 3 102 189 Cal Poly 0 2 50 80 1 4 106 180 UC Davis 0 2 36 58 1 4 114 129 Idaho St. 0 3 40 100 0 6 84 221

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29

Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 6

Lincoln University (CA) at Portland St., 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 1 0 34 28 3 2 142 142 NC A&T 1 0 24 13 2 3 101 160 Gardner-Webb 1 0 48 0 2 4 176 155 Bryant 0 1 13 24 2 4 196 180 Charleston Southern 0 1 28 34 0 5 105 205 Robert Morris 0 1 0 48 0 5 46 160

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0

Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10

Campbell 34, Charleston Southern 28

Saturday, Oct. 15

Robert Morris at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Edward Waters at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Bryant, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 3 0 92 51 6 0 258 68 Ohio St. 3 0 150 51 6 0 293 94 Penn St. 2 0 52 38 5 0 172 74 Maryland 1 2 83 78 4 2 204 136 Indiana 1 2 54 86 3 3 146 183 Rutgers 0 3 33 90 3 3 137 132 Michigan St. 0 3 40 110 2 4 155 162

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Purdue 2 1 82 74 4 2 195 132 Nebraska 2 1 77 65 3 3 171 176 Illinois 1 1 54 33 4 1 147 42 Minnesota 1 1 44 27 4 1 193 44 Iowa 1 1 41 37 3 2 82 50 Wisconsin 1 2 73 93 3 3 191 117 Northwestern 1 2 45 87 1 5 106 166

Friday’s Games

Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 31, Maryland 29

Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7

Ohio St. 49, Michigan St. 20

Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Minnesota at Illinois, Noon

Penn St. at Michigan, Noon

Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Elon 3 0 92 68 5 1 179 134 New Hampshire 4 0 120 72 4 2 154 161 Delaware 3 1 122 61 5 1 171 77 William & Mary 2 1 85 66 5 1 197 118 Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 108 104 4 2 237 169 Rhode Island 1 1 56 56 3 2 153 132 Richmond 1 1 78 37 3 2 156 98 Villanova 1 1 87 69 3 2 180 156 Maine 1 1 51 69 1 4 86 169 Hampton 0 2 27 66 3 2 117 111 Towson 0 3 34 88 2 4 84 187 Albany (NY) 0 2 54 66 1 4 154 209 Stony Brook 0 4 45 137 0 5 48 157

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31

Elon 27, Towson 10

Maine 31, Hampton 24

New Hampshire 24, Stony Brook 14

William & Mary 27, Delaware 21

Saturday, Oct. 15

Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 1 p.m.

Elon at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Hampton at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rice 1 0 28 24 3 2 154 155 UTSA 1 0 45 30 3 2 193 170 W. Kentucky 1 0 73 0 3 2 217 111 North Texas 2 0 76 41 3 3 206 218 UAB 1 1 65 42 3 2 173 84 UTEP 1 1 54 66 3 3 124 161 FAU 1 1 71 58 2 4 191 176 FIU 0 1 0 73 2 2 71 158 Middle Tennessee 0 2 44 86 3 3 179 186 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 110 155 Charlotte 0 2 48 84 1 5 155 278

Saturday’s Games

UAB 41, Middle Tennessee 14

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

UTSA at FIU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Rice at FAU, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Penn 1 0 23 17 4 0 119 59 Princeton 1 0 24 6 4 0 115 39 Harvard 2 0 70 56 3 1 119 107 Yale 2 0 62 35 3 1 110 99 Columbia 0 1 6 24 3 1 114 40 Brown 0 1 28 35 2 2 109 131 Cornell 0 2 42 73 2 2 104 126 Dartmouth 0 2 38 47 1 3 104 98

Friday’s Games

Harvard 35, Cornell 28

Saturday’s Games

Yale 24, Dartmouth 21

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Columbia 28, Wagner 7

Brown 27, CCSU 20

Penn 59, Georgetown 28

Friday, Oct. 14

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bucknell at Yale, Noon

Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 3 0 112 58 3 3 179 164 Miami (Ohio) 1 1 47 48 3 3 125 151 Ohio 1 1 79 65 3 3 199 244 Bowling Green 1 1 38 66 2 4 160 246 Kent St. 1 1 55 51 2 4 163 178 Akron 0 2 62 86 1 5 110 245

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 2 0 90 49 4 2 217 153 Ball St. 2 1 91 91 3 3 155 184 E. Michigan 1 1 76 73 4 2 189 190 W. Michigan 1 1 60 75 2 4 136 185 Cent. Michigan 0 2 33 55 1 5 156 184 N. Illinois 0 2 70 96 1 5 190 230

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7

Ohio 55, Akron 34

Ball St. 17, Cent. Michigan 16

Miami (Ohio) 27, Kent St. 24

Toledo 52, N. Illinois 32

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Akron, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.

Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Norfolk St. 1 0 24 21 1 5 81 232 NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 1 191 102 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 105 89 Morgan St. 0 1 21 24 2 3 117 131 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 4 118 130 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 4 94 176

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21

Florida A&M 20, SC State 14

Thursday, Oct. 13

Morgan St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 3 0 92 57 5 1 219 105 S. Dakota St. 3 0 90 27 5 1 162 73 S. Illinois 3 0 91 52 4 2 182 174 North Dakota 2 1 94 92 3 2 138 154 N. Iowa 2 1 99 60 2 3 137 145 Illinois St. 0 1 14 19 2 2 77 85 Youngstown St. 0 1 14 27 2 2 94 88 Missouri St. 0 3 66 114 2 4 155 196 Indiana St. 0 2 40 51 1 4 71 170 South Dakota 0 2 20 62 1 4 65 141 W. Illinois 0 2 27 86 0 5 72 207

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26

S. Illinois 38, Missouri St. 21

S. Dakota St. 28, South Dakota 3

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 2 0 73 23 4 1 144 70 UNLV 2 1 72 84 4 2 196 152 San Diego St. 0 1 13 35 2 3 95 129 Nevada 0 2 34 65 2 4 136 173 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 106 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 4 87 227

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 2 0 66 27 3 2 123 95 Colorado St. 1 0 17 14 1 4 60 178 Air Force 1 1 62 37 4 1 164 74 Wyoming 1 1 33 47 3 3 136 170 New Mexico 0 2 34 62 2 3 102 110 Utah St. 0 1 24 34 1 4 88 182

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. 40, UNLV 7

Colorado St. 17, Nevada 14

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Utah St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 24 20 3 0 133 50 Merrimack 2 0 52 44 4 2 161 133 Sacred Heart 1 0 14 10 3 2 92 85 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 0 66 20 3 2 155 107 Duquesne 0 2 41 52 1 5 110 168 CCSU 0 2 23 53 0 6 78 223 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 23 24 0 5 83 193 Wagner 0 1 7 27 0 5 52 228

Saturday’s Games

Brown 27, CCSU 20

Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21

Columbia 28, Wagner 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 5 1 204 164 UT Martin 3 0 146 70 4 2 225 160 E. Illinois 1 0 35 21 2 3 124 155 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 2 54 105 2 2 112 128 Tennessee Tech 0 2 48 79 1 4 112 193 Murray St. 0 2 37 80 0 6 64 256 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 65 129

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27

SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 20

UT Martin 45, Murray St. 16

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 3 0 100 67 5 0 211 98 UCLA 3 0 127 81 6 0 249 136 Oregon 2 0 89 68 4 1 203 151 Utah 2 1 108 71 4 2 242 114 Washington 1 1 72 62 4 1 208 116 Washington St. 1 1 69 53 4 1 148 91 Arizona 1 1 74 69 3 2 160 156 California 1 1 58 59 3 2 129 110 Oregon St. 0 2 30 59 3 2 167 136 Stanford 0 3 77 126 1 3 118 136 Arizona St. 0 2 38 76 1 4 116 143 Colorado 0 2 37 88 0 5 67 216

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 42, Utah 32

Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

California at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 2 0 92 10 6 0 228 93 Fordham 2 0 99 66 5 1 299 250 Lafayette 1 0 24 14 2 4 53 113 Lehigh 1 1 49 59 1 5 96 198 Colgate 0 1 10 35 1 4 86 153 Georgetown 0 2 57 80 1 5 140 238 Bucknell 0 2 14 81 0 5 41 160

Saturday’s Games

Fordham 40, Lehigh 28

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Penn 59, Georgetown 28

Holy Cross 57, Bucknell 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bucknell at Yale, Noon

Colgate at Army, Noon

Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 0 65 40 4 1 153 96 Valparaiso 2 0 69 42 3 2 123 122 Davidson 2 1 103 51 4 2 213 109 Marist 2 1 99 94 2 3 114 175 Butler 1 1 31 31 3 2 124 112 Dayton 1 1 27 45 3 2 111 117 Stetson 1 1 69 71 3 2 152 138 Morehead St. 1 1 40 48 2 3 115 188 San Diego 1 1 43 38 2 3 141 109 Presbyterian 0 3 55 111 1 5 97 264 Drake 0 3 49 79 0 6 91 194

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21

Marist 45, Stetson 31

Butler 31, Dayton 0

San Diego 22, Drake 10

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Davidson 16

Saturday, Oct. 15

Dayton at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 116 39 6 0 237 64 Tennessee 2 0 78 46 5 0 234 89 Kentucky 1 1 45 38 4 1 144 74 Florida 1 2 73 81 4 2 185 152 South Carolina 0 2 37 92 3 2 178 136 Vanderbilt 0 2 31 107 3 3 199 221 Missouri 0 3 53 67 2 4 151 148

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 2 0 104 29 5 0 242 55 Mississippi 2 0 74 47 6 0 238 87 Mississippi St. 2 1 98 72 5 1 231 126 LSU 2 1 65 73 4 2 191 114 Texas A&M 1 1 47 63 3 2 109 89 Auburn 1 2 44 77 3 3 122 150 Arkansas 1 3 108 142 3 3 177 193

Saturday’s Games

Florida 24, Missouri 17

Tennessee 40, LSU 13

Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17

Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Auburn at Mississippi, Noon

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 3 0 108 13 5 1 232 82 Samford 3 0 97 53 5 1 157 131 Chattanooga 2 0 55 16 4 1 134 81 Furman 2 1 75 58 4 2 163 112 W. Carolina 1 2 56 101 3 3 202 195 The Citadel 1 2 30 55 1 4 40 133 ETSU 1 3 91 92 3 3 180 102 VMI 0 2 38 82 1 4 94 168 Wofford 0 3 21 101 0 6 50 178

Saturday’s Games

Samford 28, Wofford 14

ETSU 44, VMI 21

Furman 21, The Citadel 10

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 6

Saturday, Oct. 15

VMI at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 1 0 41 35 3 2 175 121 Houston Baptist 1 0 37 34 2 2 103 123 Northwestern St. 2 0 71 60 2 4 129 253 Incarnate Word 1 1 83 61 4 1 233 145 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 63 McNeese St. 0 1 20 48 1 4 98 187 Lamar 0 3 75 100 0 5 105 166 Nicholls 0 1 33 36 0 5 84 213

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 4 0 200 46 5 0 216 49 Florida A&M 2 1 75 91 4 2 142 174 Alabama A&M 2 1 97 96 2 4 117 221 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 63 54 1 3 85 157 Alabama St. 1 2 43 64 3 3 94 135 MVSU 0 2 14 83 0 5 44 181

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 0 99 52 3 2 126 104 Alcorn St. 1 0 38 21 2 2 95 123 Southern U. 1 1 59 27 2 2 162 92 Texas Southern 2 2 84 73 2 4 135 184 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 3 41 121 2 4 172 229 Grambling St. 0 4 88 173 1 5 138 252

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 37, Grambling St. 31

Florida A&M 20, SC State 14

Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Jackson St. 26, Alabama St. 12

Southern U. at Prairie View, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 2 0 75 54 5 0 182 135 James Madison 2 0 72 41 4 0 179 55 Old Dominion 1 0 29 26 2 3 108 136 Appalachian St. 1 1 60 60 3 2 187 137 Georgia St. 1 1 65 74 2 4 179 200 Marshall 0 1 7 16 3 2 147 81 Georgia Southern 0 2 63 75 3 3 222 182

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 0 20 17 4 1 175 94 Troy 1 1 44 39 3 2 126 111 Arkansas St. 1 1 71 57 2 3 173 149 Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 49 62 2 3 101 184 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 93 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 34 41 2 3 128 102 Texas State 0 1 13 40 2 3 109 132

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 41, Georgia Southern 33

Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 2 0 54 24 4 1 126 78 S. Utah 1 0 31 17 3 2 127 148 Sam Houston St. 1 0 17 16 2 2 47 74 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 106 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 16 17 2 3 179 138 Utah Tech 0 2 27 57 1 4 130 167

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4:25 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 5 1 187 138 BYU 4 1 172 132 Notre Dame 2 2 100 96 Uconn 2 4 91 196 Army 1 3 129 120 New Mexico St. 1 5 84 194 Umass 1 5 77 190

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 42, Umass 24

Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Colgate at Army, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.

Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

