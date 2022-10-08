FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|59
|45
|5
|1
|229
|127
|Tulane
|2
|0
|51
|33
|5
|1
|186
|80
|UCF
|1
|0
|41
|19
|4
|1
|178
|73
|Memphis
|2
|1
|93
|49
|4
|2
|204
|164
|Navy
|2
|1
|89
|78
|2
|3
|106
|105
|Houston
|1
|1
|57
|59
|3
|3
|188
|202
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|77
|75
|3
|3
|185
|127
|SMU
|0
|1
|19
|41
|2
|3
|173
|143
|Temple
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|3
|75
|84
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|42
|84
|2
|4
|198
|211
|South Florida
|0
|2
|52
|76
|1
|5
|146
|218
___
Wednesday’s Games
UCF 41, SMU 19
Friday’s Games
Houston 33, Memphis 32
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24
Tulane 24, East Carolina 9
Navy 53, Tulsa 21
Thursday, Oct. 13
Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Tulane at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|122
|75
|5
|0
|205
|107
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|5
|0
|192
|70
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|100
|76
|4
|1
|171
|106
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|4
|1
|202
|143
|Boston College
|1
|2
|58
|104
|2
|3
|117
|143
|Louisville
|1
|3
|105
|117
|3
|3
|166
|134
|NC State
|0
|1
|20
|30
|4
|1
|164
|77
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|10
|4
|1
|227
|168
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|59
|82
|3
|3
|104
|168
|Duke
|1
|1
|58
|40
|4
|2
|195
|118
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|66
|55
|4
|2
|210
|157
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|66
|96
|2
|4
|120
|156
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|140
|82
|Virginia
|0
|3
|54
|94
|2
|4
|107
|149
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisville 34, Virginia 17
Pittsburgh 45, Virginia Tech 29
North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20
Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at NC State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|5
|1
|215
|140
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|49
|20
|2
|3
|124
|157
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|4
|2
|210
|110
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|2
|188
|175
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|3
|79
|147
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|118
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville St. at Madison, Ala., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|77
|56
|5
|0
|232
|124
|TCU
|2
|0
|93
|55
|5
|0
|232
|119
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|78
|62
|4
|1
|162
|91
|Kansas
|2
|1
|100
|91
|5
|1
|239
|158
|Texas
|2
|1
|121
|57
|4
|2
|233
|107
|Baylor
|1
|1
|56
|60
|3
|2
|187
|103
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|96
|112
|3
|3
|206
|179
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|35
|45
|3
|2
|130
|72
|Oklahoma
|0
|3
|58
|145
|3
|3
|185
|175
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|62
|93
|2
|3
|191
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 38, Kansas 31
Texas 49, Oklahoma 0
Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 31
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at Texas, Noon
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|2
|0
|81
|36
|5
|0
|201
|57
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|4
|0
|183
|85
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|17
|12
|4
|0
|137
|38
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|116
|65
|5
|1
|247
|163
|Idaho
|2
|0
|82
|45
|3
|2
|163
|118
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|70
|69
|2
|3
|135
|162
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|51
|80
|1
|3
|74
|153
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|68
|91
|2
|4
|105
|161
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|3
|102
|189
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|50
|80
|1
|4
|106
|180
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|36
|58
|1
|4
|114
|129
|Idaho St.
|0
|3
|40
|100
|0
|6
|84
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29
Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 6
Lincoln University (CA) at Portland St., 5 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|1
|0
|34
|28
|3
|2
|142
|142
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|3
|101
|160
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|48
|0
|2
|4
|176
|155
|Bryant
|0
|1
|13
|24
|2
|4
|196
|180
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|34
|0
|5
|105
|205
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|0
|48
|0
|5
|46
|160
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0
Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10
Campbell 34, Charleston Southern 28
Saturday, Oct. 15
Robert Morris at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Edward Waters at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Bryant, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|92
|51
|6
|0
|258
|68
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|150
|51
|6
|0
|293
|94
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|52
|38
|5
|0
|172
|74
|Maryland
|1
|2
|83
|78
|4
|2
|204
|136
|Indiana
|1
|2
|54
|86
|3
|3
|146
|183
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|33
|90
|3
|3
|137
|132
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|40
|110
|2
|4
|155
|162
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Purdue
|2
|1
|82
|74
|4
|2
|195
|132
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|77
|65
|3
|3
|171
|176
|Illinois
|1
|1
|54
|33
|4
|1
|147
|42
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|44
|27
|4
|1
|193
|44
|Iowa
|1
|1
|41
|37
|3
|2
|82
|50
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|73
|93
|3
|3
|191
|117
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|45
|87
|1
|5
|106
|166
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
Saturday’s Games
Purdue 31, Maryland 29
Michigan 31, Indiana 10
Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7
Ohio St. 49, Michigan St. 20
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Minnesota at Illinois, Noon
Penn St. at Michigan, Noon
Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|3
|0
|92
|68
|5
|1
|179
|134
|New Hampshire
|4
|0
|120
|72
|4
|2
|154
|161
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|5
|1
|171
|77
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|85
|66
|5
|1
|197
|118
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|108
|104
|4
|2
|237
|169
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|3
|2
|153
|132
|Richmond
|1
|1
|78
|37
|3
|2
|156
|98
|Villanova
|1
|1
|87
|69
|3
|2
|180
|156
|Maine
|1
|1
|51
|69
|1
|4
|86
|169
|Hampton
|0
|2
|27
|66
|3
|2
|117
|111
|Towson
|0
|3
|34
|88
|2
|4
|84
|187
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|54
|66
|1
|4
|154
|209
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|45
|137
|0
|5
|48
|157
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31
Elon 27, Towson 10
Maine 31, Hampton 24
New Hampshire 24, Stony Brook 14
William & Mary 27, Delaware 21
Saturday, Oct. 15
Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 1 p.m.
Elon at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Hampton at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rice
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|154
|155
|UTSA
|1
|0
|45
|30
|3
|2
|193
|170
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|73
|0
|3
|2
|217
|111
|North Texas
|2
|0
|76
|41
|3
|3
|206
|218
|UAB
|1
|1
|65
|42
|3
|2
|173
|84
|UTEP
|1
|1
|54
|66
|3
|3
|124
|161
|FAU
|1
|1
|71
|58
|2
|4
|191
|176
|FIU
|0
|1
|0
|73
|2
|2
|71
|158
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|44
|86
|3
|3
|179
|186
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|110
|155
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|48
|84
|1
|5
|155
|278
___
Saturday’s Games
UAB 41, Middle Tennessee 14
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
UTSA at FIU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Rice at FAU, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|1
|0
|23
|17
|4
|0
|119
|59
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|6
|4
|0
|115
|39
|Harvard
|2
|0
|70
|56
|3
|1
|119
|107
|Yale
|2
|0
|62
|35
|3
|1
|110
|99
|Columbia
|0
|1
|6
|24
|3
|1
|114
|40
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|109
|131
|Cornell
|0
|2
|42
|73
|2
|2
|104
|126
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|38
|47
|1
|3
|104
|98
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 35, Cornell 28
Saturday’s Games
Yale 24, Dartmouth 21
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
Columbia 28, Wagner 7
Brown 27, CCSU 20
Penn 59, Georgetown 28
Friday, Oct. 14
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Bucknell at Yale, Noon
Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|112
|58
|3
|3
|179
|164
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|47
|48
|3
|3
|125
|151
|Ohio
|1
|1
|79
|65
|3
|3
|199
|244
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|38
|66
|2
|4
|160
|246
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|4
|163
|178
|Akron
|0
|2
|62
|86
|1
|5
|110
|245
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|90
|49
|4
|2
|217
|153
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|91
|91
|3
|3
|155
|184
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|76
|73
|4
|2
|189
|190
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|60
|75
|2
|4
|136
|185
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|2
|33
|55
|1
|5
|156
|184
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|70
|96
|1
|5
|190
|230
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7
Ohio 55, Akron 34
Ball St. 17, Cent. Michigan 16
Miami (Ohio) 27, Kent St. 24
Toledo 52, N. Illinois 32
Saturday, Oct. 15
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Akron, Noon
Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.
Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|1
|5
|81
|232
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|105
|89
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|2
|3
|117
|131
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|118
|130
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|94
|176
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21
Florida A&M 20, SC State 14
Thursday, Oct. 13
Morgan St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|92
|57
|5
|1
|219
|105
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|90
|27
|5
|1
|162
|73
|S. Illinois
|3
|0
|91
|52
|4
|2
|182
|174
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|94
|92
|3
|2
|138
|154
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|99
|60
|2
|3
|137
|145
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|14
|19
|2
|2
|77
|85
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|14
|27
|2
|2
|94
|88
|Missouri St.
|0
|3
|66
|114
|2
|4
|155
|196
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|40
|51
|1
|4
|71
|170
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|20
|62
|1
|4
|65
|141
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|27
|86
|0
|5
|72
|207
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26
S. Illinois 38, Missouri St. 21
S. Dakota St. 28, South Dakota 3
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|0
|73
|23
|4
|1
|144
|70
|UNLV
|2
|1
|72
|84
|4
|2
|196
|152
|San Diego St.
|0
|1
|13
|35
|2
|3
|95
|129
|Nevada
|0
|2
|34
|65
|2
|4
|136
|173
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|106
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|87
|227
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|66
|27
|3
|2
|123
|95
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|1
|4
|60
|178
|Air Force
|1
|1
|62
|37
|4
|1
|164
|74
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|33
|47
|3
|3
|136
|170
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|34
|62
|2
|3
|102
|110
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|4
|88
|182
___
Friday’s Games
San Jose St. 40, UNLV 7
Colorado St. 17, Nevada 14
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Utah St., 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
Hawaii at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Utah St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|24
|20
|3
|0
|133
|50
|Merrimack
|2
|0
|52
|44
|4
|2
|161
|133
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|3
|2
|92
|85
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|66
|20
|3
|2
|155
|107
|Duquesne
|0
|2
|41
|52
|1
|5
|110
|168
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|6
|78
|223
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|5
|83
|193
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|5
|52
|228
___
Saturday’s Games
Brown 27, CCSU 20
Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21
Columbia 28, Wagner 7
Saturday, Oct. 15
Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|5
|1
|204
|164
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|2
|225
|160
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|21
|2
|3
|124
|155
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|2
|54
|105
|2
|2
|112
|128
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|48
|79
|1
|4
|112
|193
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|37
|80
|0
|6
|64
|256
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|65
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27
SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 20
UT Martin 45, Murray St. 16
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|100
|67
|5
|0
|211
|98
|UCLA
|3
|0
|127
|81
|6
|0
|249
|136
|Oregon
|2
|0
|89
|68
|4
|1
|203
|151
|Utah
|2
|1
|108
|71
|4
|2
|242
|114
|Washington
|1
|1
|72
|62
|4
|1
|208
|116
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|69
|53
|4
|1
|148
|91
|Arizona
|1
|1
|74
|69
|3
|2
|160
|156
|California
|1
|1
|58
|59
|3
|2
|129
|110
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|30
|59
|3
|2
|167
|136
|Stanford
|0
|3
|77
|126
|1
|3
|118
|136
|Arizona St.
|0
|2
|38
|76
|1
|4
|116
|143
|Colorado
|0
|2
|37
|88
|0
|5
|67
|216
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA 42, Utah 32
Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
California at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|92
|10
|6
|0
|228
|93
|Fordham
|2
|0
|99
|66
|5
|1
|299
|250
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|4
|53
|113
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|49
|59
|1
|5
|96
|198
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|4
|86
|153
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|5
|140
|238
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|14
|81
|0
|5
|41
|160
___
Saturday’s Games
Fordham 40, Lehigh 28
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
Penn 59, Georgetown 28
Holy Cross 57, Bucknell 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Bucknell at Yale, Noon
Colgate at Army, Noon
Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|0
|65
|40
|4
|1
|153
|96
|Valparaiso
|2
|0
|69
|42
|3
|2
|123
|122
|Davidson
|2
|1
|103
|51
|4
|2
|213
|109
|Marist
|2
|1
|99
|94
|2
|3
|114
|175
|Butler
|1
|1
|31
|31
|3
|2
|124
|112
|Dayton
|1
|1
|27
|45
|3
|2
|111
|117
|Stetson
|1
|1
|69
|71
|3
|2
|152
|138
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|3
|115
|188
|San Diego
|1
|1
|43
|38
|2
|3
|141
|109
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|55
|111
|1
|5
|97
|264
|Drake
|0
|3
|49
|79
|0
|6
|91
|194
___
Saturday’s Games
Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21
Marist 45, Stetson 31
Butler 31, Dayton 0
San Diego 22, Drake 10
St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Davidson 16
Saturday, Oct. 15
Dayton at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|116
|39
|6
|0
|237
|64
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|78
|46
|5
|0
|234
|89
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|45
|38
|4
|1
|144
|74
|Florida
|1
|2
|73
|81
|4
|2
|185
|152
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|3
|2
|178
|136
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|31
|107
|3
|3
|199
|221
|Missouri
|0
|3
|53
|67
|2
|4
|151
|148
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|104
|29
|5
|0
|242
|55
|Mississippi
|2
|0
|74
|47
|6
|0
|238
|87
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|98
|72
|5
|1
|231
|126
|LSU
|2
|1
|65
|73
|4
|2
|191
|114
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|47
|63
|3
|2
|109
|89
|Auburn
|1
|2
|44
|77
|3
|3
|122
|150
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|108
|142
|3
|3
|177
|193
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida 24, Missouri 17
Tennessee 40, LSU 13
Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17
Georgia 42, Auburn 10
Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Auburn at Mississippi, Noon
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|108
|13
|5
|1
|232
|82
|Samford
|3
|0
|97
|53
|5
|1
|157
|131
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|55
|16
|4
|1
|134
|81
|Furman
|2
|1
|75
|58
|4
|2
|163
|112
|W. Carolina
|1
|2
|56
|101
|3
|3
|202
|195
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|30
|55
|1
|4
|40
|133
|ETSU
|1
|3
|91
|92
|3
|3
|180
|102
|VMI
|0
|2
|38
|82
|1
|4
|94
|168
|Wofford
|0
|3
|21
|101
|0
|6
|50
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford 28, Wofford 14
ETSU 44, VMI 21
Furman 21, The Citadel 10
Mercer 49, W. Carolina 6
Saturday, Oct. 15
VMI at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|41
|35
|3
|2
|175
|121
|Houston Baptist
|1
|0
|37
|34
|2
|2
|103
|123
|Northwestern St.
|2
|0
|71
|60
|2
|4
|129
|253
|Incarnate Word
|1
|1
|83
|61
|4
|1
|233
|145
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|63
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|20
|48
|1
|4
|98
|187
|Lamar
|0
|3
|75
|100
|0
|5
|105
|166
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|33
|36
|0
|5
|84
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27
Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|200
|46
|5
|0
|216
|49
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|75
|91
|4
|2
|142
|174
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|97
|96
|2
|4
|117
|221
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|63
|54
|1
|3
|85
|157
|Alabama St.
|1
|2
|43
|64
|3
|3
|94
|135
|MVSU
|0
|2
|14
|83
|0
|5
|44
|181
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|99
|52
|3
|2
|126
|104
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|2
|95
|123
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|59
|27
|2
|2
|162
|92
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|73
|2
|4
|135
|184
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|41
|121
|2
|4
|172
|229
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|88
|173
|1
|5
|138
|252
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M 37, Grambling St. 31
Florida A&M 20, SC State 14
Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Jackson St. 26, Alabama St. 12
Southern U. at Prairie View, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|75
|54
|5
|0
|182
|135
|James Madison
|2
|0
|72
|41
|4
|0
|179
|55
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|29
|26
|2
|3
|108
|136
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|60
|60
|3
|2
|187
|137
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|65
|74
|2
|4
|179
|200
|Marshall
|0
|1
|7
|16
|3
|2
|147
|81
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|63
|75
|3
|3
|222
|182
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|20
|17
|4
|1
|175
|94
|Troy
|1
|1
|44
|39
|3
|2
|126
|111
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|71
|57
|2
|3
|173
|149
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|49
|62
|2
|3
|101
|184
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|93
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|34
|41
|2
|3
|128
|102
|Texas State
|0
|1
|13
|40
|2
|3
|109
|132
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 41, Georgia Southern 33
Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|54
|24
|4
|1
|126
|78
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|31
|17
|3
|2
|127
|148
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|2
|2
|47
|74
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|106
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|16
|17
|2
|3
|179
|138
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|4
|130
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4:25 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|5
|1
|187
|138
|BYU
|4
|1
|172
|132
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|100
|96
|Uconn
|2
|4
|91
|196
|Army
|1
|3
|129
|120
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|84
|194
|Umass
|1
|5
|77
|190
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 42, Umass 24
Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Colgate at Army, Noon
Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.
Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.