FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 61 16 4 1 172 131 Tulane 1 0 27 24 4 1 162 71 East Carolina 1 1 68 51 3 2 176 103 Navy 1 1 36 57 1 3 53 84 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 3 1 170 82 UCF 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 54 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 154 102 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 156 127 Houston 0 1 24 27 2 3 155 170 Temple 0 1 3 24 2 3 75 84 South Florida 0 1 28 48 1 4 122 190

___

Friday’s Games

Tulane 27, Houston 24

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 24, Temple 3

Air Force 13, Navy 10

East Carolina 48, South Florida 28

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Houston at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

South Florida at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 2 0 92 55 4 0 175 87 Florida St. 2 0 79 45 4 0 150 75 Syracuse 2 0 53 27 4 0 133 70 Boston College 1 2 58 104 2 3 117 143 NC State 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 47 Wake Forest 0 1 45 51 3 1 171 122 Louisville 0 3 71 100 2 3 132 117

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 27 10 2 2 81 70 Duke 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 78 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 186 158 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 3 1 144 102 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 2 140 82 Virginia 0 1 20 22 2 2 73 77 Georgia Tech 0 1 10 41 1 3 55 127

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 34, Louisville 33

Wake Forest at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Louisville at Virginia, Noon

Clemson at Boston College, TBA

Florida St. at NC State, TBA

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 1 0 35 28 5 1 215 140 Austin Peay 1 0 31 20 4 1 190 61 E. Kentucky 0 1 20 31 2 2 153 147 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 137 Kennesaw St. 0 1 28 35 1 3 79 147 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 118

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 28

Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kansas 1 0 55 42 4 0 194 109 TCU 1 0 55 24 4 0 194 88 Kansas St. 2 0 78 62 4 1 162 91 Baylor 1 0 31 24 3 1 162 67 Texas Tech 1 1 65 71 3 2 175 138 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 68 Iowa St. 0 1 24 31 3 1 119 58 Oklahoma 0 2 58 96 3 2 185 126 Texas 0 1 34 37 2 2 146 87 West Virginia 0 1 42 55 2 2 171 110

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 55, Oklahoma 24

Kansas St. 37, Texas Tech 28

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

TCU at Kansas, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 1 0 53 16 4 0 173 37 Weber St. 1 0 17 12 4 0 137 38 Montana St. 1 0 38 35 3 1 169 133 Idaho 1 0 27 10 2 2 108 83 N. Colorado 1 0 35 14 2 2 100 107 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 134 64 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 100 E. Washington 0 1 35 38 1 2 85 137 N. Arizona 0 1 10 27 1 3 47 97 UC Davis 0 1 12 17 1 3 90 88 Idaho St. 0 1 14 35 0 4 58 156 Portland St. 0 1 16 53 0 3 39 126

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at Florida, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 8

Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Portland St., 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 2 2 108 114 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 3 127 146 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 127 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 147 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 4 77 171 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 98

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 48, NC Central 18

Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Bryant at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris, Noon

S. Connecticut at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 2 0 61 41 5 0 227 58 Ohio St. 1 0 52 21 4 0 195 64 Penn St. 1 0 35 31 4 0 155 67 Indiana 1 0 23 20 3 1 115 117 Maryland 0 1 27 34 3 1 148 92 Rutgers 0 1 10 27 3 1 114 69 Michigan St. 0 1 7 34 2 2 122 86

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 28 1 3 92 107 Illinois 1 1 54 33 4 1 147 42 Minnesota 1 1 44 27 4 1 193 44 Iowa 1 1 41 37 3 2 82 50 Purdue 1 1 51 45 3 2 164 103 Wisconsin 0 2 31 86 2 3 149 110 Nebraska 0 1 28 31 1 3 122 142

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 20, Minnesota 10

Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10

Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Purdue at Maryland, Noon

Michigan at Indiana, Noon

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 2 0 77 24 4 0 126 40 Elon 2 0 65 58 4 1 152 124 New Hampshire 3 0 96 58 3 1 123 103 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 70 73 3 2 199 138 Richmond 1 1 78 37 3 2 156 98 Villanova 1 1 87 69 3 2 180 156 Rhode Island 1 1 56 56 2 2 115 122 Hampton 0 1 3 35 3 1 93 80 William & Mary 0 1 31 35 3 1 143 87 Towson 0 1 14 37 2 2 64 136 Albany (NY) 0 1 23 28 1 3 123 171 Maine 0 1 20 45 0 4 55 145 Stony Brook 0 2 21 86 0 3 24 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7

Villanova 45, Maine 20

Elon 30, Richmond 27

William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 1 0 73 0 3 1 190 77 UTSA 1 0 45 30 3 2 193 170 FAU 1 0 43 13 2 3 163 131 North Texas 1 0 31 13 2 3 161 190 UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 42 Middle Tennessee 0 1 30 45 3 2 165 145 Rice 0 0 0 0 2 2 126 131 UTEP 0 1 13 31 2 3 83 126 FIU 0 1 0 73 1 2 50 151 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 110 155 Charlotte 0 1 13 43 1 4 120 237

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA 45, Middle Tennessee 30

Saturday’s Games

FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UAB at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Penn 1 0 23 17 3 0 60 31 Princeton 1 0 24 6 3 0 92 37 Harvard 1 0 35 28 2 1 84 79 Yale 1 0 38 14 2 1 86 78 Columbia 0 1 6 24 2 1 86 33 Cornell 0 1 14 38 2 1 76 91 Brown 0 1 28 35 1 1 72 73 Dartmouth 0 1 17 23 1 2 83 74

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 23, Dartmouth 17

Saturday’s Games

Yale 34, Howard 26

Princeton 24, Columbia 6

Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21

Cornell 34, Colgate 31

Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Dartmouth at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Wagner at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Brown at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Penn at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 50 31 1 3 117 137 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 103 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 179 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 159 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 122 180 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 108 127

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 1 0 37 30 1 3 69 133 E. Michigan 0 1 31 50 3 2 144 167 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 2 127 104 Ball St. 0 1 30 37 1 3 94 130 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 123 129 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 120 134

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at Ball St., 2 p.m.

E. Michigan 20, Umass 13

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, Noon

Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon

Akron at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 1 191 102 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 80 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 107 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 156 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 4 118 130 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 57 211

___

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 50, SC State 10

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 10

Campbell 48, NC Central 18

Yale 34, Howard 26

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14

Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at SC State, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 2 0 61 31 4 1 188 79 S. Dakota St. 1 0 28 14 3 1 100 60 S. Illinois 1 0 34 17 2 2 125 139 North Dakota 2 1 94 92 3 2 138 154 N. Iowa 1 1 79 46 1 3 117 131 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 63 66 Youngstown St. 0 1 14 27 2 2 94 88 Missouri St. 0 2 45 76 2 3 134 158 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 31 119 South Dakota 0 1 17 34 1 3 62 113 W. Illinois 0 1 17 52 0 4 62 173

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 48, Missouri St. 31

N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 14

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 2 0 65 44 4 1 189 112 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 47 Nevada 0 1 20 48 2 3 122 156 San Diego St. 0 1 13 35 2 3 95 129 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 84 87 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 4 87 227

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 2 0 66 27 3 2 123 95 Wyoming 1 0 17 14 3 2 120 137 Air Force 1 1 62 37 4 1 164 74 New Mexico 0 2 34 62 2 3 102 110 Utah St. 0 1 24 34 1 4 88 182 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 43 164

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU 38, Utah St. 26

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 35, San Diego St. 13

UNLV 31, New Mexico 20

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 13, Navy 10

Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

UNLV at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Air Force at Utah St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 24 20 3 0 133 50 Merrimack 1 0 24 23 3 2 133 112 Sacred Heart 1 0 14 10 3 2 92 85 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 0 66 20 3 2 155 107 Duquesne 0 1 20 24 1 4 89 140 CCSU 0 2 23 53 0 5 58 196 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 23 24 0 5 83 193 Wagner 0 1 7 27 0 3 45 141

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 39, CCSU 13

Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14

Merrimack 24, LIU Brooklyn 23

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Merrimack at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Brown at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Columbia, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 49 28 4 1 170 144 UT Martin 1 0 56 26 2 2 135 116 E. Illinois 1 0 35 21 1 3 89 128 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 2 54 105 2 2 112 128 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 114 Murray St. 0 1 21 35 0 4 34 163 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 65 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Lane 28, Tennessee St. 27

SE Missouri 49, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

UT Martin at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 2 0 58 42 4 0 169 73 UCLA 2 0 85 49 5 0 207 104 Utah 2 0 76 29 4 1 210 72 California 1 0 49 31 3 1 120 82 Oregon 1 0 44 41 3 1 158 124 Washington 1 1 72 62 4 1 208 116 Washington St. 0 1 41 44 3 1 120 82 Oregon St. 0 2 30 59 3 2 167 136 Arizona 0 1 31 49 2 2 117 136 Stanford 0 2 50 81 1 2 91 91 Arizona St. 0 1 13 34 1 3 91 101 Colorado 0 1 17 45 0 4 47 173

___

Friday’s Games

UCLA 40, Washington 32

Saturday’s Games

Utah 42, Oregon St. 16

California at Washington St., 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Utah at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 1 0 35 10 5 0 171 93 Fordham 1 0 59 38 4 1 259 222 Lehigh 1 0 21 19 1 4 68 158 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 27 76 Colgate 0 1 10 35 1 4 86 153 Georgetown 0 2 57 80 1 4 112 179 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 79

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7

Fordham 59, Georgetown 38

Cornell 34, Colgate 31

Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21

Lafayette at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Fordham at Lehigh, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell at Worcester, Mass., 4 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 2 0 87 24 4 1 197 82 Dayton 1 0 27 14 3 1 111 86 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 38 24 3 1 126 80 Stetson 1 0 38 26 3 1 121 93 Valparaiso 1 0 28 21 2 2 82 101 Morehead St. 1 1 40 48 2 3 115 188 Marist 1 1 54 63 1 3 69 144 Butler 0 1 0 31 2 2 93 112 San Diego 0 1 21 28 1 3 119 99 Presbyterian 0 2 34 70 1 4 76 223 Drake 0 2 39 57 0 5 81 172

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Marist 24

Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10

Dayton 27, Drake 14

Davidson 31, Butler 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Davidson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

San Diego at Drake, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 48 7 4 0 169 32 Tennessee 1 0 38 33 4 0 194 76 Kentucky 1 1 45 38 4 1 144 74 South Carolina 0 2 37 92 3 2 178 136 Vanderbilt 0 1 3 55 3 2 171 169 Florida 0 2 49 64 2 2 109 118 Missouri 0 1 14 17 2 2 112 98

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 55 3 4 0 193 29 Mississippi 1 0 22 19 5 0 186 59 Auburn 1 0 17 14 3 1 95 87 LSU 1 0 31 16 3 1 157 57 Texas A&M 1 0 23 21 3 1 85 47 Arkansas 1 1 65 53 3 1 134 104 Mississippi St. 0 1 16 31 3 1 149 85

___

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 50, SC State 10

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19

Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at Florida, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 8

Arkansas at Mississippi St., Noon

Missouri at Florida, Noon

Tennessee at LSU, Noon

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 2 0 59 7 4 1 183 76 Samford 2 0 69 39 4 1 129 117 Chattanooga 1 0 31 0 3 1 110 65 Furman 1 1 54 48 3 2 142 102 The Citadel 1 1 20 34 1 2 30 63 ETSU 0 2 31 47 2 2 120 57 W. Carolina 0 1 12 35 2 2 158 129 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 86 Wofford 0 2 7 73 0 5 36 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 42, Wofford 7

Samford 34, Furman 27

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Wofford at Samford, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 1 0 41 35 2 2 127 107 Northwestern St. 1 0 35 27 1 3 66 185 Incarnate Word 0 1 35 41 3 1 185 125 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 63 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 89 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 78 139 Lamar 0 2 41 63 0 4 71 129 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 177

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Northwestern St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 3 0 174 34 4 0 190 37 Bethune-Cookman 1 0 36 19 1 2 58 122 Florida A&M 1 1 41 84 2 2 88 153 Alabama St. 0 1 15 25 2 2 66 96 Alabama A&M 0 1 25 38 0 4 45 163 MVSU 0 1 7 49 0 4 37 147

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 1 0 38 21 2 2 95 123 Prairie View 2 0 65 38 2 2 92 90 Texas Southern 1 1 47 40 1 3 98 151 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 21 38 2 2 152 146 Southern U. 0 1 0 24 1 2 103 89 Grambling St. 0 2 43 102 1 3 93 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at SC State, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 41 24 4 0 148 105 James Madison 2 0 72 41 4 0 179 55 Old Dominion 1 0 29 26 2 2 84 98 Appalachian St. 1 1 60 60 2 2 138 137 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 3 1 159 107 Marshall 0 1 7 16 2 2 119 74 Georgia St. 0 1 24 41 1 4 138 167

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 21 17 2 2 73 139 Troy 1 1 44 39 2 2 92 84 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 1 155 77 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 17 21 2 2 111 82 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 93 Texas State 0 1 13 40 2 3 109 132 Arkansas St. 0 1 26 29 1 3 128 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 31, Army 14

James Madison 40, Texas State 13

Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

James Madison at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 1 0 28 14 3 1 100 68 S. Utah 1 0 31 17 3 1 99 113 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 106 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 2 163 121 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 30 58 Utah Tech 0 1 17 31 1 3 120 141

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA BYU 4 1 172 132 Liberty 3 1 107 90 Notre Dame 2 2 100 96 Army 1 3 129 120 New Mexico St. 1 4 77 173 Uconn 1 4 72 182 Umass 1 4 53 148

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU 38, Utah St. 26

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 31, Army 14

E. Michigan 20, Umass 13

Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Liberty at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

