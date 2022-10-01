FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|2
|0
|61
|16
|4
|1
|172
|131
|Tulane
|1
|0
|27
|24
|4
|1
|162
|71
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|68
|51
|3
|2
|176
|103
|Navy
|1
|1
|36
|57
|1
|3
|53
|84
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|170
|82
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|54
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|154
|102
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|156
|127
|Houston
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|3
|155
|170
|Temple
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|3
|75
|84
|South Florida
|0
|1
|28
|48
|1
|4
|122
|190
___
Friday’s Games
Tulane 27, Houston 24
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 24, Temple 3
Air Force 13, Navy 10
East Carolina 48, South Florida 28
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Houston at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
South Florida at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|92
|55
|4
|0
|175
|87
|Florida St.
|2
|0
|79
|45
|4
|0
|150
|75
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|4
|0
|133
|70
|Boston College
|1
|2
|58
|104
|2
|3
|117
|143
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|144
|47
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|45
|51
|3
|1
|171
|122
|Louisville
|0
|3
|71
|100
|2
|3
|132
|117
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|2
|81
|70
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|78
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|186
|158
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|144
|102
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|140
|82
|Virginia
|0
|1
|20
|22
|2
|2
|73
|77
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|3
|55
|127
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston College 34, Louisville 33
Wake Forest at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Louisville at Virginia, Noon
Clemson at Boston College, TBA
Florida St. at NC State, TBA
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|5
|1
|215
|140
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|31
|20
|4
|1
|190
|61
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|2
|2
|153
|147
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|137
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|3
|79
|147
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|118
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 28
Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|4
|0
|194
|109
|TCU
|1
|0
|55
|24
|4
|0
|194
|88
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|78
|62
|4
|1
|162
|91
|Baylor
|1
|0
|31
|24
|3
|1
|162
|67
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|65
|71
|3
|2
|175
|138
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|68
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|24
|31
|3
|1
|119
|58
|Oklahoma
|0
|2
|58
|96
|3
|2
|185
|126
|Texas
|0
|1
|34
|37
|2
|2
|146
|87
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|2
|2
|171
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 55, Oklahoma 24
Kansas St. 37, Texas Tech 28
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
TCU at Kansas, Noon
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|1
|0
|53
|16
|4
|0
|173
|37
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|17
|12
|4
|0
|137
|38
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|1
|169
|133
|Idaho
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|2
|108
|83
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|2
|100
|107
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|134
|64
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|100
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|2
|85
|137
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|10
|27
|1
|3
|47
|97
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|12
|17
|1
|3
|90
|88
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|4
|58
|156
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|53
|0
|3
|39
|126
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
E. Washington at Florida, Noon
Saturday, Oct. 8
Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Portland St., 5 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|108
|114
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|127
|146
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|127
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|147
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|77
|171
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|98
___
Saturday’s Games
Campbell 48, NC Central 18
Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
Bryant at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris, Noon
S. Connecticut at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|61
|41
|5
|0
|227
|58
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|0
|195
|64
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|4
|0
|155
|67
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|1
|115
|117
|Maryland
|0
|1
|27
|34
|3
|1
|148
|92
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|10
|27
|3
|1
|114
|69
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|7
|34
|2
|2
|122
|86
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|3
|92
|107
|Illinois
|1
|1
|54
|33
|4
|1
|147
|42
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|44
|27
|4
|1
|193
|44
|Iowa
|1
|1
|41
|37
|3
|2
|82
|50
|Purdue
|1
|1
|51
|45
|3
|2
|164
|103
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|31
|86
|2
|3
|149
|110
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|122
|142
___
Saturday’s Games
Purdue 20, Minnesota 10
Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10
Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Nebraska at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Purdue at Maryland, Noon
Michigan at Indiana, Noon
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|77
|24
|4
|0
|126
|40
|Elon
|2
|0
|65
|58
|4
|1
|152
|124
|New Hampshire
|3
|0
|96
|58
|3
|1
|123
|103
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|70
|73
|3
|2
|199
|138
|Richmond
|1
|1
|78
|37
|3
|2
|156
|98
|Villanova
|1
|1
|87
|69
|3
|2
|180
|156
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|2
|2
|115
|122
|Hampton
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3
|1
|93
|80
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|31
|35
|3
|1
|143
|87
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|37
|2
|2
|64
|136
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|1
|3
|123
|171
|Maine
|0
|1
|20
|45
|0
|4
|55
|145
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|21
|86
|0
|3
|24
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7
Villanova 45, Maine 20
Elon 30, Richmond 27
William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Maine at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|73
|0
|3
|1
|190
|77
|UTSA
|1
|0
|45
|30
|3
|2
|193
|170
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|3
|163
|131
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|3
|161
|190
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|42
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|30
|45
|3
|2
|165
|145
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|126
|131
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|2
|3
|83
|126
|FIU
|0
|1
|0
|73
|1
|2
|50
|151
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|110
|155
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|1
|4
|120
|237
___
Friday’s Games
UTSA 45, Middle Tennessee 30
Saturday’s Games
FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
UAB at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|1
|0
|23
|17
|3
|0
|60
|31
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|6
|3
|0
|92
|37
|Harvard
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|1
|84
|79
|Yale
|1
|0
|38
|14
|2
|1
|86
|78
|Columbia
|0
|1
|6
|24
|2
|1
|86
|33
|Cornell
|0
|1
|14
|38
|2
|1
|76
|91
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|1
|72
|73
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|17
|23
|1
|2
|83
|74
___
Friday’s Games
Penn 23, Dartmouth 17
Saturday’s Games
Yale 34, Howard 26
Princeton 24, Columbia 6
Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21
Cornell 34, Colgate 31
Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Dartmouth at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Wagner at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Brown at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Penn at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|50
|31
|1
|3
|117
|137
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|103
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|120
|179
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|159
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|122
|180
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|108
|127
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|3
|69
|133
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|31
|50
|3
|2
|144
|167
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|127
|104
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|1
|3
|94
|130
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|123
|129
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|120
|134
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois at Ball St., 2 p.m.
E. Michigan 20, Umass 13
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, Noon
Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon
Akron at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|91
|80
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|107
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|156
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|118
|130
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|57
|211
___
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina 50, SC State 10
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 10
Campbell 48, NC Central 18
Yale 34, Howard 26
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14
Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at SC State, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|61
|31
|4
|1
|188
|79
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|1
|100
|60
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|34
|17
|2
|2
|125
|139
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|94
|92
|3
|2
|138
|154
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|79
|46
|1
|3
|117
|131
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|63
|66
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|14
|27
|2
|2
|94
|88
|Missouri St.
|0
|2
|45
|76
|2
|3
|134
|158
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|119
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|3
|62
|113
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|17
|52
|0
|4
|62
|173
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 48, Missouri St. 31
N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 14
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|2
|0
|65
|44
|4
|1
|189
|112
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|47
|Nevada
|0
|1
|20
|48
|2
|3
|122
|156
|San Diego St.
|0
|1
|13
|35
|2
|3
|95
|129
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|87
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|87
|227
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|66
|27
|3
|2
|123
|95
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|2
|120
|137
|Air Force
|1
|1
|62
|37
|4
|1
|164
|74
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|34
|62
|2
|3
|102
|110
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|4
|88
|182
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|164
___
Thursday’s Games
BYU 38, Utah St. 26
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 35, San Diego St. 13
UNLV 31, New Mexico 20
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 13, Navy 10
Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
UNLV at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Air Force at Utah St., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
Hawaii at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|24
|20
|3
|0
|133
|50
|Merrimack
|1
|0
|24
|23
|3
|2
|133
|112
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|3
|2
|92
|85
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|66
|20
|3
|2
|155
|107
|Duquesne
|0
|1
|20
|24
|1
|4
|89
|140
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|5
|58
|196
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|5
|83
|193
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|3
|45
|141
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 39, CCSU 13
Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14
Merrimack 24, LIU Brooklyn 23
Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Merrimack at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Brown at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Columbia, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|49
|28
|4
|1
|170
|144
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|56
|26
|2
|2
|135
|116
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|21
|1
|3
|89
|128
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|2
|54
|105
|2
|2
|112
|128
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|114
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|21
|35
|0
|4
|34
|163
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|65
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
Lane 28, Tennessee St. 27
SE Missouri 49, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
UT Martin at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|58
|42
|4
|0
|169
|73
|UCLA
|2
|0
|85
|49
|5
|0
|207
|104
|Utah
|2
|0
|76
|29
|4
|1
|210
|72
|California
|1
|0
|49
|31
|3
|1
|120
|82
|Oregon
|1
|0
|44
|41
|3
|1
|158
|124
|Washington
|1
|1
|72
|62
|4
|1
|208
|116
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|41
|44
|3
|1
|120
|82
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|30
|59
|3
|2
|167
|136
|Arizona
|0
|1
|31
|49
|2
|2
|117
|136
|Stanford
|0
|2
|50
|81
|1
|2
|91
|91
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|13
|34
|1
|3
|91
|101
|Colorado
|0
|1
|17
|45
|0
|4
|47
|173
___
Friday’s Games
UCLA 40, Washington 32
Saturday’s Games
Utah 42, Oregon St. 16
California at Washington St., 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Utah at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|35
|10
|5
|0
|171
|93
|Fordham
|1
|0
|59
|38
|4
|1
|259
|222
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|4
|68
|158
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|76
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|4
|86
|153
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|4
|112
|179
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|79
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7
Fordham 59, Georgetown 38
Cornell 34, Colgate 31
Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21
Lafayette at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Fordham at Lehigh, Noon
Princeton at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Penn at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell at Worcester, Mass., 4 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|87
|24
|4
|1
|197
|82
|Dayton
|1
|0
|27
|14
|3
|1
|111
|86
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|38
|24
|3
|1
|126
|80
|Stetson
|1
|0
|38
|26
|3
|1
|121
|93
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|28
|21
|2
|2
|82
|101
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|3
|115
|188
|Marist
|1
|1
|54
|63
|1
|3
|69
|144
|Butler
|0
|1
|0
|31
|2
|2
|93
|112
|San Diego
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|119
|99
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|34
|70
|1
|4
|76
|223
|Drake
|0
|2
|39
|57
|0
|5
|81
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Marist 24
Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10
Dayton 27, Drake 14
Davidson 31, Butler 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Davidson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
San Diego at Drake, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|48
|7
|4
|0
|169
|32
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|38
|33
|4
|0
|194
|76
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|45
|38
|4
|1
|144
|74
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|3
|2
|178
|136
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|3
|55
|3
|2
|171
|169
|Florida
|0
|2
|49
|64
|2
|2
|109
|118
|Missouri
|0
|1
|14
|17
|2
|2
|112
|98
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|55
|3
|4
|0
|193
|29
|Mississippi
|1
|0
|22
|19
|5
|0
|186
|59
|Auburn
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|95
|87
|LSU
|1
|0
|31
|16
|3
|1
|157
|57
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|23
|21
|3
|1
|85
|47
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|65
|53
|3
|1
|134
|104
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|16
|31
|3
|1
|149
|85
___
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina 50, SC State 10
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19
Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
E. Washington at Florida, Noon
Saturday, Oct. 8
Arkansas at Mississippi St., Noon
Missouri at Florida, Noon
Tennessee at LSU, Noon
Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Alabama, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|2
|0
|59
|7
|4
|1
|183
|76
|Samford
|2
|0
|69
|39
|4
|1
|129
|117
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|1
|110
|65
|Furman
|1
|1
|54
|48
|3
|2
|142
|102
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|20
|34
|1
|2
|30
|63
|ETSU
|0
|2
|31
|47
|2
|2
|120
|57
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|12
|35
|2
|2
|158
|129
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|86
|Wofford
|0
|2
|7
|73
|0
|5
|36
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 42, Wofford 7
Samford 34, Furman 27
Chattanooga at ETSU, 3 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Wofford at Samford, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|41
|35
|2
|2
|127
|107
|Northwestern St.
|1
|0
|35
|27
|1
|3
|66
|185
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|35
|41
|3
|1
|185
|125
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|63
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|89
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|78
|139
|Lamar
|0
|2
|41
|63
|0
|4
|71
|129
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|177
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Northwestern St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|174
|34
|4
|0
|190
|37
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|36
|19
|1
|2
|58
|122
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|41
|84
|2
|2
|88
|153
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|15
|25
|2
|2
|66
|96
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|25
|38
|0
|4
|45
|163
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|49
|0
|4
|37
|147
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|2
|95
|123
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|65
|38
|2
|2
|92
|90
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|47
|40
|1
|3
|98
|151
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|152
|146
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1
|2
|103
|89
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|43
|102
|1
|3
|93
|181
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at SC State, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|24
|4
|0
|148
|105
|James Madison
|2
|0
|72
|41
|4
|0
|179
|55
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|29
|26
|2
|2
|84
|98
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|60
|60
|2
|2
|138
|137
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|159
|107
|Marshall
|0
|1
|7
|16
|2
|2
|119
|74
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|1
|4
|138
|167
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|21
|17
|2
|2
|73
|139
|Troy
|1
|1
|44
|39
|2
|2
|92
|84
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|155
|77
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|17
|21
|2
|2
|111
|82
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|93
|Texas State
|0
|1
|13
|40
|2
|3
|109
|132
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|26
|29
|1
|3
|128
|121
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 31, Army 14
James Madison 40, Texas State 13
Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
James Madison at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|1
|100
|68
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|31
|17
|3
|1
|99
|113
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|106
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|163
|121
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|58
|Utah Tech
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|120
|141
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|4
|1
|172
|132
|Liberty
|3
|1
|107
|90
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|100
|96
|Army
|1
|3
|129
|120
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|77
|173
|Uconn
|1
|4
|72
|182
|Umass
|1
|4
|53
|148
___
Thursday’s Games
BYU 38, Utah St. 26
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 31, Army 14
E. Michigan 20, Umass 13
Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Liberty at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
