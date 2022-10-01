IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian's impact on DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 2 0 61 16 4 1 172 131
Tulane 1 0 27 24 4 1 162 71
East Carolina 1 1 68 51 3 2 176 103
Navy 1 1 36 57 1 3 53 84
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 3 1 170 82
UCF 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 54
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 154 102
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 156 127
Houston 0 1 24 27 2 3 155 170
Temple 0 1 3 24 2 3 75 84
South Florida 0 1 28 48 1 4 122 190

___

Friday’s Games

Tulane 27, Houston 24

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 24, Temple 3

Air Force 13, Navy 10

East Carolina 48, South Florida 28

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Houston at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

South Florida at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 92 55 4 0 175 87
Florida St. 2 0 79 45 4 0 150 75
Syracuse 2 0 53 27 4 0 133 70
Boston College 1 2 58 104 2 3 117 143
NC State 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 47
Wake Forest 0 1 45 51 3 1 171 122
Louisville 0 3 71 100 2 3 132 117

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia Tech 1 0 27 10 2 2 81 70
Duke 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 78
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 186 158
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 3 1 144 102
Miami 0 0 0 0 2 2 140 82
Virginia 0 1 20 22 2 2 73 77
Georgia Tech 0 1 10 41 1 3 55 127

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 34, Louisville 33

Wake Forest at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Louisville at Virginia, Noon

Clemson at Boston College, TBA

Florida St. at NC State, TBA

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 1 0 35 28 5 1 215 140
Austin Peay 1 0 31 20 4 1 190 61
E. Kentucky 0 1 20 31 2 2 153 147
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 137
Kennesaw St. 0 1 28 35 1 3 79 147
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 118

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 28

Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kansas 1 0 55 42 4 0 194 109
TCU 1 0 55 24 4 0 194 88
Kansas St. 2 0 78 62 4 1 162 91
Baylor 1 0 31 24 3 1 162 67
Texas Tech 1 1 65 71 3 2 175 138
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 68
Iowa St. 0 1 24 31 3 1 119 58
Oklahoma 0 2 58 96 3 2 185 126
Texas 0 1 34 37 2 2 146 87
West Virginia 0 1 42 55 2 2 171 110

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 55, Oklahoma 24

Kansas St. 37, Texas Tech 28

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

TCU at Kansas, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 1 0 53 16 4 0 173 37
Weber St. 1 0 17 12 4 0 137 38
Montana St. 1 0 38 35 3 1 169 133
Idaho 1 0 27 10 2 2 108 83
N. Colorado 1 0 35 14 2 2 100 107
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 134 64
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 100
E. Washington 0 1 35 38 1 2 85 137
N. Arizona 0 1 10 27 1 3 47 97
UC Davis 0 1 12 17 1 3 90 88
Idaho St. 0 1 14 35 0 4 58 156
Portland St. 0 1 16 53 0 3 39 126

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at Florida, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 8

Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Portland St., 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 2 2 108 114
Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 3 127 146
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 127
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 147
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 4 77 171
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 98

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 48, NC Central 18

Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Bryant at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris, Noon

S. Connecticut at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 2 0 61 41 5 0 227 58
Ohio St. 1 0 52 21 4 0 195 64
Penn St. 1 0 35 31 4 0 155 67
Indiana 1 0 23 20 3 1 115 117
Maryland 0 1 27 34 3 1 148 92
Rutgers 0 1 10 27 3 1 114 69
Michigan St. 0 1 7 34 2 2 122 86

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 1 0 31 28 1 3 92 107
Illinois 1 1 54 33 4 1 147 42
Minnesota 1 1 44 27 4 1 193 44
Iowa 1 1 41 37 3 2 82 50
Purdue 1 1 51 45 3 2 164 103
Wisconsin 0 2 31 86 2 3 149 110
Nebraska 0 1 28 31 1 3 122 142

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 20, Minnesota 10

Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10

Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Purdue at Maryland, Noon

Michigan at Indiana, Noon

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 2 0 77 24 4 0 126 40
Elon 2 0 65 58 4 1 152 124
New Hampshire 3 0 96 58 3 1 123 103
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 70 73 3 2 199 138
Richmond 1 1 78 37 3 2 156 98
Villanova 1 1 87 69 3 2 180 156
Rhode Island 1 1 56 56 2 2 115 122
Hampton 0 1 3 35 3 1 93 80
William & Mary 0 1 31 35 3 1 143 87
Towson 0 1 14 37 2 2 64 136
Albany (NY) 0 1 23 28 1 3 123 171
Maine 0 1 20 45 0 4 55 145
Stony Brook 0 2 21 86 0 3 24 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7

Villanova 45, Maine 20

Elon 30, Richmond 27

William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 1 0 73 0 3 1 190 77
UTSA 1 0 45 30 3 2 193 170
FAU 1 0 43 13 2 3 163 131
North Texas 1 0 31 13 2 3 161 190
UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 42
Middle Tennessee 0 1 30 45 3 2 165 145
Rice 0 0 0 0 2 2 126 131
UTEP 0 1 13 31 2 3 83 126
FIU 0 1 0 73 1 2 50 151
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 110 155
Charlotte 0 1 13 43 1 4 120 237

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA 45, Middle Tennessee 30

Saturday’s Games

FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UAB at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn 1 0 23 17 3 0 60 31
Princeton 1 0 24 6 3 0 92 37
Harvard 1 0 35 28 2 1 84 79
Yale 1 0 38 14 2 1 86 78
Columbia 0 1 6 24 2 1 86 33
Cornell 0 1 14 38 2 1 76 91
Brown 0 1 28 35 1 1 72 73
Dartmouth 0 1 17 23 1 2 83 74

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 23, Dartmouth 17

Saturday’s Games

Yale 34, Howard 26

Princeton 24, Columbia 6

Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21

Cornell 34, Colgate 31

Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Dartmouth at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Wagner at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Brown at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Penn at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 50 31 1 3 117 137
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 103
Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 179
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 159
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 122 180
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 108 127

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 1 0 37 30 1 3 69 133
E. Michigan 0 1 31 50 3 2 144 167
Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 2 127 104
Ball St. 0 1 30 37 1 3 94 130
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 123 129
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 120 134

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at Ball St., 2 p.m.

E. Michigan 20, Umass 13

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, Noon

Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon

Akron at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 1 191 102
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 80
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 107
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 156
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 4 118 130
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 57 211

___

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 50, SC State 10

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 10

Campbell 48, NC Central 18

Yale 34, Howard 26

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14

Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at SC State, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 2 0 61 31 4 1 188 79
S. Dakota St. 1 0 28 14 3 1 100 60
S. Illinois 1 0 34 17 2 2 125 139
North Dakota 2 1 94 92 3 2 138 154
N. Iowa 1 1 79 46 1 3 117 131
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 63 66
Youngstown St. 0 1 14 27 2 2 94 88
Missouri St. 0 2 45 76 2 3 134 158
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 31 119
South Dakota 0 1 17 34 1 3 62 113
W. Illinois 0 1 17 52 0 4 62 173

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 48, Missouri St. 31

N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 14

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 2 0 65 44 4 1 189 112
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 47
Nevada 0 1 20 48 2 3 122 156
San Diego St. 0 1 13 35 2 3 95 129
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 84 87
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 4 87 227

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 2 0 66 27 3 2 123 95
Wyoming 1 0 17 14 3 2 120 137
Air Force 1 1 62 37 4 1 164 74
New Mexico 0 2 34 62 2 3 102 110
Utah St. 0 1 24 34 1 4 88 182
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 43 164

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU 38, Utah St. 26

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 35, San Diego St. 13

UNLV 31, New Mexico 20

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 13, Navy 10

Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

UNLV at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Air Force at Utah St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stonehill 1 0 24 20 3 0 133 50
Merrimack 1 0 24 23 3 2 133 112
Sacred Heart 1 0 14 10 3 2 92 85
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 0 66 20 3 2 155 107
Duquesne 0 1 20 24 1 4 89 140
CCSU 0 2 23 53 0 5 58 196
LIU Brooklyn 0 1 23 24 0 5 83 193
Wagner 0 1 7 27 0 3 45 141

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 39, CCSU 13

Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14

Merrimack 24, LIU Brooklyn 23

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Merrimack at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Brown at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Columbia, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 1 0 49 28 4 1 170 144
UT Martin 1 0 56 26 2 2 135 116
E. Illinois 1 0 35 21 1 3 89 128
Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 2 54 105 2 2 112 128
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 114
Murray St. 0 1 21 35 0 4 34 163
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 65 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Lane 28, Tennessee St. 27

SE Missouri 49, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

UT Martin at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 2 0 58 42 4 0 169 73
UCLA 2 0 85 49 5 0 207 104
Utah 2 0 76 29 4 1 210 72
California 1 0 49 31 3 1 120 82
Oregon 1 0 44 41 3 1 158 124
Washington 1 1 72 62 4 1 208 116
Washington St. 0 1 41 44 3 1 120 82
Oregon St. 0 2 30 59 3 2 167 136
Arizona 0 1 31 49 2 2 117 136
Stanford 0 2 50 81 1 2 91 91
Arizona St. 0 1 13 34 1 3 91 101
Colorado 0 1 17 45 0 4 47 173

___

Friday’s Games

UCLA 40, Washington 32

Saturday’s Games

Utah 42, Oregon St. 16

California at Washington St., 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Utah at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 35 10 5 0 171 93
Fordham 1 0 59 38 4 1 259 222
Lehigh 1 0 21 19 1 4 68 158
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 27 76
Colgate 0 1 10 35 1 4 86 153
Georgetown 0 2 57 80 1 4 112 179
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 79

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7

Fordham 59, Georgetown 38

Cornell 34, Colgate 31

Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21

Lafayette at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Fordham at Lehigh, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell at Worcester, Mass., 4 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 2 0 87 24 4 1 197 82
Dayton 1 0 27 14 3 1 111 86
St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 38 24 3 1 126 80
Stetson 1 0 38 26 3 1 121 93
Valparaiso 1 0 28 21 2 2 82 101
Morehead St. 1 1 40 48 2 3 115 188
Marist 1 1 54 63 1 3 69 144
Butler 0 1 0 31 2 2 93 112
San Diego 0 1 21 28 1 3 119 99
Presbyterian 0 2 34 70 1 4 76 223
Drake 0 2 39 57 0 5 81 172

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Marist 24

Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10

Dayton 27, Drake 14

Davidson 31, Butler 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Davidson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

San Diego at Drake, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 1 0 48 7 4 0 169 32
Tennessee 1 0 38 33 4 0 194 76
Kentucky 1 1 45 38 4 1 144 74
South Carolina 0 2 37 92 3 2 178 136
Vanderbilt 0 1 3 55 3 2 171 169
Florida 0 2 49 64 2 2 109 118
Missouri 0 1 14 17 2 2 112 98

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 1 0 55 3 4 0 193 29
Mississippi 1 0 22 19 5 0 186 59
Auburn 1 0 17 14 3 1 95 87
LSU 1 0 31 16 3 1 157 57
Texas A&M 1 0 23 21 3 1 85 47
Arkansas 1 1 65 53 3 1 134 104
Mississippi St. 0 1 16 31 3 1 149 85

___

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 50, SC State 10

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19

Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at Florida, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 8

Arkansas at Mississippi St., Noon

Missouri at Florida, Noon

Tennessee at LSU, Noon

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 2 0 59 7 4 1 183 76
Samford 2 0 69 39 4 1 129 117
Chattanooga 1 0 31 0 3 1 110 65
Furman 1 1 54 48 3 2 142 102
The Citadel 1 1 20 34 1 2 30 63
ETSU 0 2 31 47 2 2 120 57
W. Carolina 0 1 12 35 2 2 158 129
VMI 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 86
Wofford 0 2 7 73 0 5 36 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 42, Wofford 7

Samford 34, Furman 27

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Wofford at Samford, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Louisiana 1 0 41 35 2 2 127 107
Northwestern St. 1 0 35 27 1 3 66 185
Incarnate Word 0 1 35 41 3 1 185 125
Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 63
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 89
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 78 139
Lamar 0 2 41 63 0 4 71 129
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 177

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Northwestern St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 3 0 174 34 4 0 190 37
Bethune-Cookman 1 0 36 19 1 2 58 122
Florida A&M 1 1 41 84 2 2 88 153
Alabama St. 0 1 15 25 2 2 66 96
Alabama A&M 0 1 25 38 0 4 45 163
MVSU 0 1 7 49 0 4 37 147

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 1 0 38 21 2 2 95 123
Prairie View 2 0 65 38 2 2 92 90
Texas Southern 1 1 47 40 1 3 98 151
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 21 38 2 2 152 146
Southern U. 0 1 0 24 1 2 103 89
Grambling St. 0 2 43 102 1 3 93 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at SC State, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 1 0 41 24 4 0 148 105
James Madison 2 0 72 41 4 0 179 55
Old Dominion 1 0 29 26 2 2 84 98
Appalachian St. 1 1 60 60 2 2 138 137
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 3 1 159 107
Marshall 0 1 7 16 2 2 119 74
Georgia St. 0 1 24 41 1 4 138 167

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 21 17 2 2 73 139
Troy 1 1 44 39 2 2 92 84
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 1 155 77
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 17 21 2 2 111 82
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 93
Texas State 0 1 13 40 2 3 109 132
Arkansas St. 0 1 26 29 1 3 128 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 31, Army 14

James Madison 40, Texas State 13

Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

James Madison at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 1 0 28 14 3 1 100 68
S. Utah 1 0 31 17 3 1 99 113
Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 106
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 2 163 121
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 30 58
Utah Tech 0 1 17 31 1 3 120 141

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
BYU 4 1 172 132
Liberty 3 1 107 90
Notre Dame 2 2 100 96
Army 1 3 129 120
New Mexico St. 1 4 77 173
Uconn 1 4 72 182
Umass 1 4 53 148

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU 38, Utah St. 26

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 31, Army 14

E. Michigan 20, Umass 13

Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Liberty at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up