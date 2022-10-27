All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 3 3 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7 Worcester 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 8 Maine 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8 Trois-Rivieres 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 17 Reading 3 0 2 1 0 1 7 14 Adirondack 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9 Norfolk 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Savannah 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 13 3 Greenville 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 7 Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Atlanta 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11 Orlando 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 3 Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 Fort Wayne 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 14 Iowa 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 12 Kalamazoo 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 6 Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3 Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Wichita 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1

Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Savannah at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

