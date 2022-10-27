All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|7
|Worcester
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15
|8
|Maine
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|8
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|17
|Reading
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|14
|Adirondack
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|Norfolk
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|16
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Savannah
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13
|3
|Greenville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|7
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Orlando
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Toledo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Fort Wayne
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Iowa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Kalamazoo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Wheeling
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|6
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Wichita
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1
Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Savannah at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
