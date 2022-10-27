RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | US to send $275M more to Ukraine | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 9:01 PM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7
Worcester 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 8
Maine 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8
Trois-Rivieres 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 17
Reading 3 0 2 1 0 1 7 14
Adirondack 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9
Norfolk 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3
Savannah 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 13 3
Greenville 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 7
Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
Atlanta 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11
Orlando 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 3
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8
Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
Fort Wayne 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 14
Iowa 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 12
Kalamazoo 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7
Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 6
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Wichita 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1

Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Savannah at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

