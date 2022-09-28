Wild Card Glance

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 87 68 .561 +3
Tampa Bay 85 69 .552 +1½
Seattle 83 70 .542 _
Baltimore 80 74 .519

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
San Diego 86 68 .558 +2½
z-Atlanta 97 58 .626 _
Philadelphia 83 70 .542 _
Milwaukee 82 72 .532

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

