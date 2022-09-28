Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|87
|68
|.561
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|85
|69
|.552
|+1½
|Seattle
|83
|70
|.542
|_
|Baltimore
|80
|74
|.519
|3½
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings
Boston 13, Baltimore 9
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|86
|68
|.558
|+2½
|z-Atlanta
|97
|58
|.626
|_
|Philadelphia
|83
|70
|.542
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|72
|.532
|1½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.